Some of the challenges to building better market-rate housing in Vermont bedevil affordable housing as well, experts said Tuesday.
Local officials and nonprofit heads met with the Vermont Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs at Rutland Free Library on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on housing issues.
The issue has been at the forefront locally in recent weeks, with the lack of affordable quality rentals being described as an obstacle to attracting professionals to the area. The discussion Tuesday also touched on the challenges faced further down the economic spectrum.
Kevin Loso, who administers the Section 8 voucher program locally as executive director of Rutland Housing Authority, said his two largest problems in placing clients were units unable to pass the inspections required for the state programs, and that rents are "extremely high" in the Rutland area. The Section 8 program subsidizes housing for people with disabilities.
"We may have an abundance of single-family homes, but we do not have an abundance of affordable rental units," he said. "We don't work with the hospital on doctors looking to move here, we don't work with the Omyas and the GEs, but for the rank-and-file, entry-level people, it's an issue."
Caprice Hover, executive director of the United Way of Rutland County and chairwoman of the Vermont State Housing Authority board, said she sees similar problems when partnering with the Homeless Prevention Center.
"Landlords don't have access to a tool to help upgrade their properties so they can maintain a housing standard," she said. "It would be a dream of mine to have a revolving loan fund funded to a level where (landlords accepting vouchers) can make those improvements without it hurting them personally."
Hover also said she has been converted into a supporter of opening a shelter for homeless families in the area. She said policymakers need to stop seeing homeless Vermonters and working Vermonters as separate populations, as many homeless Vermonters are trying to hold down jobs — as, she noted, are many Vermonters recovering from addiction.
Sharon Russell, executive director of the Open Door Mission, said any discussion about homelessness has to be about more than housing.
"Their life skills are not what we have," she said. "They were not raised, unfortunately, the way we were."
Russell said the people she works with need to learn not just to cook and clean, but skills like how to shop for food. She said they want to take care of themselves, but don't know how.
"I think you're going to get a better bang for your buck teaching them that," she said. "Until we give them those skills, you're not going to change the face of homelessness. It's not going to happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.