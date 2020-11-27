The foster child who grew up to establish the Homeless Prevention Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County, who helped found the Rutland Free Clinic and who advocated for the homeless, the addicted and the abused, says she’s sick of Vermont winters and plans to leave for Florida in the spring.
Caprice Hover, executive director of United Way of Rutland County (UWRC), said in early September that she plans to remain in her current role until a suitable replacement for her can be found.
“We want to take our time and find the right candidate and make sure if they need any skills training that I’ll be available to do that,” said Hover.
Hover came to the Rutland area in 1979, and was taken into foster care because of abuse she suffered in her home life. Her status as an unaccompanied minor made her eligible for a college scholarship, which she used to attend Norwich University, studying criminal justice and social services, knowledge she then used to spend her life giving back to the community she feels gave her that chance.
She plans to move to the Gulf Coast of Florida, near Dunedin and Clearwater, where she has friends and has visited often in the past. She isn’t retiring, and is confident the skills she’s developed in Vermont will transfer to a new opportunity.
“I’m so over winter,” she said. “I’m a single individual with no family, and I’m just ready for a new, different experience without Vermont winters.”
After college, Hover worked at the Brandon Training School, which closed in 1993. She then went to help open the Park Street Program.
“The Park Street Program is for youth who have been sexually abused as well as who are sexually abusing others,” she said. “That was a little too close to home for me, so that’s when I applied to BROC.”
BROC used to be known as the Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council, but is now BROC Community Action. Hover worked in the micro business development program there, then in the community outreach department. She eventually left BROC to form what would become the Homeless Prevention Center.
She has spent much of her career in social work, but briefly ran the Rutland Regional Field House in order to close it and sell its facility to Castleton University, creating what is now the Spartan Arena.
“How it’s been is I like to fix things, I like to create things, and when I feel like we’ve got the nuts and bolts in place and like we’re ready to rock and roll then I get bored and I wonder what’s the next challenge our community needs to face, and how can I help address it?” Hover said.
Much of her career was spent in peer support and legislative advocacy. Before the United Way, she worked at the Parent-Child Center. She was able to help convince the state to no longer charge those younger than 16 as adults and to limit what employers can ask about an applicant’s criminal history.
Hover has been at United Way for 3½ years.
She left the Parent-Child Center because she often felt as if she was fighting against the system itself, which she said was often slow and ineffective in protecting children, particularly where drugs and addiction were involved.
“The Parent-Child Center was where my world changed,” she said. “I’m just doing damage to myself and I remember leaving the Legislature a couple times after my testimony was not as professional and objective as I had been able to maintain, and once you recognize that, you’ve got to get out because you could do more damage than good.”
The United Way, she said, has given her a great deal of flexibility when it comes to addressing community needs and she’s grateful to the Rutland community for supporting her in helping others.
Hover’s contribution to the community are immense, said Brian Kerns, president of the United Way of Rutland County board of directors.
“Caprice significantly advanced the UWRC’s relationships with key partner agencies, completed the organization’s transition to a community impact and micro grant models and enhanced the full range of services provided to the community,” he stated in an email. “Caprice’s life and work in Vermont and the Rutland County community have been a personal journey of rising out of the very situations of trauma, poverty and homelessness that her efforts aim to eliminate for others.”
He said Hover will spend her remaining time with the group trying to raise $420,000 for the community as well as looking for the group’s new executive director.
“We will definitely take the occasion in February to celebrate Caprice and her accomplishments at the UWRC’s annual celebration,” said Kerns.
