Before making laws or systemic policy changes, many leaders want to see data, but what happens when that data either doesn’t exist or is time consuming and expensive to collect? That’s where philanthropy can help, according to the Public Assets Institute.
The institute is a statewide nonprofit that claims to improve the well-being of ordinary and vulnerable citizens by conducting research and disseminating the information it finds. In December, it released its annual State of Working Vermont report, a data-heavy summary of the pandemic’s effects on working Vermonters. The report highlighted three main things, that the government can help its people meet their basic needs when it wants to, that people and the economy do better when they have enough money to meet their basic needs, and women and BIPOC Vermonters are hit hardest during times of crisis.
On Thursday, Stephanie Yu, deputy director of the Public Assets Institute, and Julie Lowell, policy analyst at the institute, said there’s a need for better data collection in Vermont and how philanthropists can help make that information come to light. They spoke at an online panel discussion hosted by the Vermont Community Foundation.
“We’ve been thinking a lot about the process of policy change, and what are the steps that it usually follows, and again, there may not be a usual,” said Yu. “So it’s not that there’s always a clear-cut process, or it’s always the same process for any given policy change, but I do think that often it happens with one person’s story.”
It’s often the case that one person will tell their story to a lawmaker or policy maker, and if enough people tell a similar story then those making the decisions begin to wonder whether there’s a pattern, if data can be collected, if what they’re hearing is a common issue, how many people are living with it, what groups are experiencing it the most, and whether it's a systemic problem.
“So we’ve been thinking about the process and then thinking about where the places are that philanthropy can plug into that process,” she said. “I think there’s a couple of places where there could be a particular impact. One is the telling of the stories. Philanthropy is in a unique position to hear some of these needs in a variety of ways to hear from people who have a particular need, and again start to see a pattern — you start to see sort of the critical mass of these situations, and then start to make a case for data collection.”
Gathering data isn’t always cheap or simple, or in some cases, possible. The State of Working Vermont 2021 report makes it clear that it’s not a typical report, given the challenges created by the pandemic. Many of the data gathering methods normally used, like in-person, door-to-door surveys, weren’t done. Even in relatively normal times, there is information hinted at, but not known.
“I do think it’s a really critical role for philanthropy to fund research and at least initial data collection, but ultimately that should be the role of the state,” said Yu. “But often in order to make the case to the state, we need to collect the data. Sometimes we need to have some data to start to make that case, so I think that sort of pilot energy of philanthropy can be brought to bear.”
There was a lot of good data collection going on in 2020 and 2021, she said, highlighting work done by the University of Vermont on what people spent their pandemic relief aid funds on. Yu said the data was good, but more would be better.
“What are the programs that made the biggest difference to people? Which programs got the best uptake or the most interest?” she said.
Better data would tell policymakers what problems were unique to the pandemic and which ones were there before. It would also give a clearer picture of the disparities known to exist along racial and gender lines.
“And there’s a lot of areas of racial disparity, other health care and economic pieces like wealth, home and land ownership, environmental impacts, all those would be really helpful in informing and shaping what we do with the (American Recovery Plan Act) funds now, but also how that shapes the long term solutions and policies,” she said.
Data collecting in the form of public engagement has been shown to be quite useful, said Lowell, highlighting a listening tour held over the summer by Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and President Pro Tem of the Senate Becca Balint to hear from Vermonters on the use of coronavirus relief funds.
“And they made a real effort to not just go to the usual spaces, but to get to different communities of color who aren’t usually heard from and the voices of those who have historically been included,” said Lowell, adding that not only is collecting data important to making changes, but so is making it understandable and publicly available.
