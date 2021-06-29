BRANDON — Should the town use its $390,000 in coronavirus relief funds to shore up existing infrastructure, or put the money towards new projects that will help the economy recover from the pandemic?
Ideas are welcome, said Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins at the Monday board meeting.
Selectman Tim Guiles said he wished to see a robust, public discussion on how to use the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds coming to the town.
“My goal in getting this on the agenda was to have a more deliberate conversation about what to do with all this money,” he said, adding that he attended a webinar held on how the funds could be spent and believes there’s quite a variety of things it could be used for. Guiles suggested upgraded facilities and broadband expansion.
Hopkins noted that the $390,000 the town expects to receive accounts for 10% to 12% of its annual budget.
Town Manager David Atherton said that state funding for broadband upgrades is available through other channels. He said the past six years in town, with the Segment Six and related projects, have him thinking in terms of the town’s wastewater infrastructure.
“I see what it costs to fix things below the surface versus above the surface … when things go bad underground it’s a mess, and it’s costly, and there’s fines associated with it, as we all know,” he said. “Looking at that, I see the value of fixing the infrastructure that we already have.”
He said some recent sidewalk grants might dovetail with ARPA-funded water upgrades.
I agree, our infrastructure underground, it’s old,” said Selectman Tracy Wyman. “That’s where I’d like to see it go.”
Guiles said he’s thinking in terms of projects that would stimulate parts of the economy hit hard by the pandemic. He wished to see a public forum or meeting to solicit ideas from the townspeople.
“I’m not so sure a public meeting is a good way to solicit more input,” said Hopkins. He said input could be sought from other channels like local media, Front Porch Forum, and the town’s social media pages.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, one of Brandon’s representatives, said even the state is still waiting on federal guidance to learn how it can spend some relief funds.
“We in Montpelier are very hesitant to spend those funds until we get the paperwork in our hands and see how we can spend them, so we don’t spend them inappropriately and then have to pay the feds back,” he said. “We are thinking about it like you're doing, but we are currently sitting on our hands in a lot of different areas where we think there's a need, but there may not be the need we were looking for.”
