A local housing authority has been awarded over $200,000 in grant money to help seniors remain in their apartments.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday it awarded $239,000 to Rutland Housing Authority. The funds are among $28 million HUD has awarded to public housing authorities across the country for promoting employment and self-sufficiency, according to a release from HUD.
Kevin Loso, executive director of Rutland Housing Authority, said Friday the grant money will be spent during the next three years. It funds the housing authority’s residential services coordinator position, which serves the residents of Templewood Court and Sheldon Towers. Many of these residents, he said, are elderly and the housing authority works with VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Vermont Council on Aging, Rutland Regional Medical Center, primary care providers and others to help residents continue to live on their own.
Loso said the residential services coordinator works with residents to put them in contact with the services they need. Also, the coordinator plans community events aimed at preventing social isolation among residents. Loso said while the housing authority isn’t an assisted-living facility, it's often a few little things that lead to seniors having to move into nursing homes or other care facilities.
He said the coordinator also helps residents move back and forth between hospital stays and rehabilitation facilities.
The position serves residents in 134 units, Loso said.
“There’s never a shortage of something to do, that’s for sure,” Loso said.
Loso said the housing authority first received this grant in 2008 and has been happy to see it renewed every three years since. The program also helps seniors get jobs or volunteer positions if they’re able to work and want to do so.
According to HUD, this funding is through its Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency-Service Coordinators Program. Visit bit.ly/1222HUDprogram for more information.
“Providing families who live in public housing the opportunity to invest in themselves is a win-win as it helps them to gain economic and housing independence,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a statement. “Today, we’re investing in our residents, offering them the tools they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.