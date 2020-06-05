CHESTER — State Police say they are investigating human remains found Thursday along Wymans Falls Road.
According to police, they were notified at 6:45 p.m. that a badly decomposed body had been discovered. The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, and Field Force Division are investigating with help from Chester Police.
There is no indication that there is a threat to public safety, according to police.
On Friday, the body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The body has not yet been identified, nor the cause of death determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.
Police said they will release more information at a later date.
