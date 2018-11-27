PITTSFORD — A little more than a year after he took the job, Dr. Kevin Rushing has moved on from his post as executive director at Rutland County Humane Society.
The group’s new president, Craig Arsenault, said Tuesday that the parting was amicable.
Rushing’s departure was announced Nov. 20 on the animal shelter's Facebook page.
“Our board would like to take this opportunity to wish (Rushing) the very best as he moves on to his next chapter,” the post reads in part. “With that said, we are happy for him and the advances in his career. As we search for a replacement we know there will be big shoes to fill.”
Arsenault said that Beth Sheridan, the organization’s associate director, has agreed to step in as interim executive director while the board of directors searches for Rushing’s replacement. He said this gives the board time to refine the job description and hunt for a new candidate. He expects the board will take the next month to go over what it wants from an executive director, then begin its search.
Rushing was hired when Gretchen Goodman retired from the post after 13 years.
Arsenault said Rushing chose to leave after being offered another opportunity elsewhere. He wasn’t at liberty to say where Rushing opted to go.
Attempts to reach Rushing for comment were not successful.
According to a statement the shelter released when Rushing was hired, he was formerly a foreign service officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development for more than 33 years. He was once a part-time deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Arsenault, who’s main line of work is regional manager for Central and Southern Vermont Wealth Management at People’s United Bank, said it’s been difficult to keep good employees like Rushing given the state’s low unemployment rate.
Arsenault became president of the Humane Society board of directors on Monday, succeeding Judy Taranovich. Board presidents have two-year term limits, he said.
Whoever is chosen as the Humane Society’s new executive director will face the same challenges all nonprofits face on a regular basis, said Arsenault, that being funding. He said he and the board are grateful for the community support the society receives.
