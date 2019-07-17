SALISBURY — Folks living around Otter Creek and Leicester River might’ve noticed a few hundred thousand more frogs out and about this season.
Near the end of last week, James Andrews, of the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, started hearing reports of significantly more northern spotted leopard frogs than he’s used to.
“I started receiving phone calls, emails, photographs, people stopping me in parking lots, and saying, ‘Hey, what the heck is going on with these frogs, I’ve never seen anything like it,’” Andrews said.
The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas (www.vtherpatlas.org/) is a group that gathers information on Vermont’s reptiles and amphibians, both on its own and from the public. It’s based in Salisbury, so this frog outbreak was fairly close to home.
Andrews said it’s hard to estimate how many more northern spotted leopard frogs were out this year above the norm.
“That’s tough,” he said Wednesday during a phone interview. I could just guess that we’re seeing … at least 10 times as many frogs, if not a hundred times as many frogs as we would normally see metamorphosing now.”
“Metamorphosing” is the name for when a tadpole transforms into an adult frog.
“I visited Creek Road in Salisbury (recently) and found the road covered with the bones, fluids and bodies of dead Northern Leopard Frogs,” Andrews wrote in an email. “The tire tread areas of the road are covered with a solid black surface of frog bodily fluids. I estimated about 100 dead frogs per square yard of road surface were visible where the car tires hit the roads. This translates to a minimum of 400,000 dead frogs for the ½-mile section of Creek Road from the railroad tracks to Otter Creek. As a result of the heat and tremendous density of body fluids and parts, the area literally stinks. Still, despite the number of dead frogs on the road, the road edges were still hopping with thousands of young living frogs.”
Andrews, a herpetologist, said he believes a combination of weather, habitat and timing are what’s led to the local population explosion.
Northern spotted leopard frogs, which aren’t found in Vermont outside the Champlain Basin, spend their winters underwater, in this case the Otter Creek and Leicester River. When they come out, they lay their eggs in shallow, flooded fields.
“They can have masses that have a thousand or more eggs, and ordinarily much of that area, the flooded fields, would have dried up by now,” said Andrews. “Farmers would be on them, they’d already have a chance to plant them, and corn or other crops would be growing out there, but they were just too wet.”
In a normal year, many of these areas would have dried out by now and any eggs or tadpoles left behind wouldn’t have a chance to turn into adult frogs. Andrews said in addition to the wet conditions, the weather was also warmer. Norther spotted leopard frogs can see certain phases of their life cycles speed up depending on weather conditions, which is what he thinks happened here.
Andrews said the extra frogs likely won’t be a detriment to the ecosystem.
“They’re great food for ducks, geese, herons, hawks, owls, raccoons, snakes, almost all the predators, foxes, they all eat these things, so they’ll have a good food supply,” Andrews said.
Most of the frogs will die off during winter, he said. What might happen is they’ll find new areas where they hadn’t been before, as they spread out from each other.
“I do think it may be an indicator, based on what we’re hearing, of climate change, with the increased rainfall we’re getting here in Vermont,” Andrews added.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.