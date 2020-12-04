While the project is in its infancy, local hunger advocates want to develop a statewide program making meal kits available to those using 3SquaresVT benefits.
“The idea is to basically build a meal kit similar to the kits a lot of people know about, like Blue Apron or Healthy Fresh, but our point is we want to use as much local product from Vermont vendors, or area people, that we can put into the boxes,” said Anna White, nutrition assistant and wellness coordinator a the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.
Meal kits often come from businesses that ship boxes of food to customers along with recipes. White said 3SquaresVT recipients, especially the elderly, could benefit from such kits but face many barriers in getting them, from the cost to difficulties using their benefits online.
The SVCA is part of the Hunger Council of Rutland County, a group of many local and state organizations who talk about and work together on hunger related goals and projects. White said this idea was passed around the group and she’s had many express their interest.
She said a meeting is scheduled for January when the hope is to make some progress, or learn whether the idea is ultimately doable.
White invites anyone who’s interested in learning more or helping, by themselves or through their organization, to email awhite@svcoa.net
“The cost of transferring food, packaging food, and designing meal kits, there’s a lot of small, gritty details we would need to hash out,” said Faye Longo, associate manager of 3SquaresVT community engagement at Vermont Foodbank.
Longo is working with White to take this idea forward. She said several groups have expressed interest, including those from Randolph where she’s based.
The population in mind when this program was thought up may find barriers to getting and preparing healthy, nutritious food, said Longo. Many are in situations in which they once had someone cooking for them but no longer do, or they were used to cooking for large groups and now only cook for themselves, if they do at all.
“Struggling with poverty is itself a full-time job,” she said.”It’s not like these people have all day to coupon clip and plan out visiting four grocery stores to get the best deals.”
“It wouldn’t be as robust as Healthy Fresh by far, but it would be a great opportunity to provide 3SquaresVT people access to a food box that’s locally sourced with Vermont products with stuff that’s organic and healthy, and also provide them with recipes for the food,” said Longo. “That’s what we’re hoping.”
Their goal is to make this a statewide program, but it will likely begin as a pilot program in one or two smaller areas.
“I think if any state could do this, it’s ours,” said Longo. “If anyone could pull something like this off, it would be Vermont.”
