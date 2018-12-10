POULTNEY — Hunger Free Vermont is confident a new Farm Bill will pass soon without stricter work requirements for food stamps.
“Within this current Farm Bill cycle a lot of the debate has been around the work requirements that were proposed to be stricter with 3SquaresVT, nationally known as SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps,” said Olivia Peña, food security specialist with Hunger Free Vermont.
She spoke at a Hunger Council of Rutland County meeting Monday at Green Mountain College. The hunger council, and its respective counterparts, meets regularly to discuss issues surrounding access to food. Scores of Rutland County organizations have representatives on the council.
“Essentially the Senate wanted to maintain the current rules around the SNAP program but the House was really pushing for stricter requirements,” said Peña. “The current status is that they were supposed to have it scored sometime last week. It was scored … they were not able to release it because Congress slowed down with the passing of President Bush, but it looks like we’ll have a Farm Bill.”
Scoring, she explained, is the process of tallying up what the provisions within a particular bill will cost.
Peña said she believes the Farm Bill will be reauthorized without the stricter work requirements, “... because the Senate felt very strongly about a more bipartisan bill and not including new work requirements and I don’t think they were going to budge,” she said. “So it’s looking positive.”
She said in an interview after the meeting that there are already work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but some on the House side of Congress wanted to make these stricter.
According to Peña, in general for an adult with no dependents to receive SNAP benefits, they had be working a certain amount of hours or be enrolled in a training program or something similar. She said there were exemptions for people living in areas where these requirements were more difficult, and it was provisions like that that some in the House wanted to remove.
Hunger Free Vermont remains concerned about a proposed change to who would constitute a “public charge.”
In October, the Department of Homeland Security filed a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would affect how people seeking citizenship get classified as a “public charge.” Peña said a public charge is a person who will cost the government money and it can affect whether or not they can become citizens. The current rule holds that only those receiving direct cash benefits have it count against them, but the proposed change would include a broader range of benefits.
Hunger Free Vermont has said in the past that while relatively few people in Vermont would be affected by the rule change, the group is still worried that confusion about the rule will cause problems, namely that those who need and would qualify for programs won’t seek them for fear it will affect their citizenship application. The rule wouldn’t be retroactive, said Peña, and it doesn’t apply to many types of immigrants.
The period of public comment for the rule change ended Monday.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.