A state biologist studying the ruffed grouse population said he was nearly overwhelmed Friday by the response from hunters wanting to assist.
“I’ve been inundated with calls and emails offering to help,” said wildlife biologist Chris Bernier, of the Fish & Wildlife Department. “It has probably been one of the most humbling experiences of my career.”
Bernier said this is the second year of a multi-state research project looking into the reported decline of the ruffed grouse population. Vermont didn’t have the resources to participate during the first year but is doing so the second time around.
Ruffed grouse are a popular game bird. In Vermont, the hunting season runs from the last Saturday in September through Dec. 31.
Bernier said the state hasn’t made a concerted effort to track the ruffed grouse population for many years because there was no reason to be concerned about it. That said, looking at data collected by other groups, such as the National Audubon Society though its annual Christmas Bird Count, the population is estimated to have decreased by 30% during the past three decades. That’s not just in Vermont, but across their entire range, Bernier said, adding that hunters have reported declines as well, anecdotally.
He said the decrease in population isn’t out of line with the decrease in the birds’ habitat. This is true for Vermont as well as some other areas. The birds prefer younger forests, he said. In some places, human development is to blame for the lost habitat, but in many others it’s because the forests are maturing.
What has the state concerned is the “precipitous” decline in ruffed grouse populations in Pennsylvania, believed to be caused by West Nile virus, Bernier said. The study in which Vermont is participating will test the blood of birds harvested by hunters to see if they’re infected. The feathers collected will determine the age and sex of the birds, giving biologists an idea of how the virus is being dispersed.
Bernier said humans can’t contract West Nile virus from eating or having contact with ruffed grouse. The disease is spread by mosquitoes and has been detected in every county in Vermont.
Hunters who want to participate in the data collection process should call Bernier at 289-0628 or email chris.bernier@vermont.gov. He said the state has placed a cap of 100 samples, a goal he thinks will be easily met and provide an adequate sample size for what’s being studied.
Participating is free, he said. The hunter will get a kit complete with instructions on what to do. Essentially, they’ll put a test strip in the body cavity and mail it back to the state, from where it’ll be sent away for testing.
Andy Weik, regional biologist for the Ruffed Grouse Society, a nonprofit that promotes ruffed grouse conservation, said Friday that West Nile has been known to affect birds in the corvid family, such as crows. Those populations have bounced back, he said. If West Nile does hit the ruffed grouse populations in any one area, the best, and perhaps only, remedy is improving their habitat. Birds with abundant, quality habitat available to them can more quickly recover from stressors such as disease.
Weik said he’s confident Vermonters will harvest enough birds for a decent sample size. Similar numbers are being tested in eastern New York. The aim of this study, he said, is to gain an understanding of where West Nile is in the ruffed grouse populations.
