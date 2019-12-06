MONTPELIER — The state will allow people to give hunting and fishing licenses as gifts ahead of the holiday season.
“It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Fish & Wildlife Department, in a statement released by the department. “You can go to our website, fill out the gift certificate and pay for it online, and then print the certificate to present to your recipient.”
On the gift certificate is a link to the section of the department’s website that lets people buy licenses online. The holder can go there to redeem the certificate and buy their license.
“If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Porter. “The gift certificate will cover licenses for 2020 or for licenses in future years."
