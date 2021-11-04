Opening day of the rifle deer season is Nov. 13. The Forest Service is asking those who hunt, especially in the Green Mountain National Forest, to be careful.
With the exception of developed trails and recreation sites, the entire 400,000 acre Green Mountain National Forest is open to hunting. Besides following all applicable state and federal laws, hunters are asked to keep the following safety measures in mind:
— Always identify your target before you shoot and know what lies beyond your target.
— Be alert for other people using the forest.
— Check the weather and be prepared for the worst conditions before entering the woods. Bring a spare set of dry clothes and dress in layers. Waterproof gear is advised.
— Tell someone where you will be and when you plan to return. Be familiar with the area you plan to hunt in.
— Wear blaze orange and try to remain visible.
— Check all of your hunting gear before and after each trip to the woods.
— Be familiar with your firearm before using it on hunt.
— Bring a first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone, water, and food.
Non-hunters also should wear blaze orange, make their pets visible, and keep pets on a leash.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, vtfishandwildlife.com, has more information on state laws.
