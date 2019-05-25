Laura and Brenden McCutcheon are a couple who like to do things together.
They met when they were both serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. When they returned to the United States, they decided to enroll in the Community College of Vermont’s Rutland campus at the same time and they will both graduate on June 1.
Laura said she had taken some college courses when she was still in the army.
“It’s really hard to do. I just didn’t feel like I got the individual care or access to professors, access to advisers, so I decided to go back when (the McCutcheons’ daughter, Candace) was about a year old. I read about CCV and it sounded like a great experience. When I came here, I really found they were very inviting, very welcoming. They worked with me,” she said.
The McCutcheons said they were well served by Ginger Gellman, coordinator of academic services and their mutual adviser and Kyle Aines, the college’s veteran services coordinator.
Katie Keszey, public relations coordinator and staff writer for CCV, said by email that Aines was part of a team who provides support services to the more than 400 veterans and military students who attend CCV on an average semester.
“Kyle is a veteran himself, so he has a thorough understanding of the issues and needs facing today’s student veterans. Kyle and his team help veteran and military students access their federal benefits, local community resources and support services, and navigate college,” Keszey said.
Brenden said CCV staff were able to provide relevant information and assistance so he and Laura could focus on their education.
“There was never any stress going here and pursuing education. It was very, very accommodating,” he said.
Laura said the resources she found at CCV Rutland were a “lot more impressive than some of the other universities that I went to.”
“That really surprised me. It makes me recommend (CCV) to a lot of people who are trying to go to college or trying to go back to college,” she said.
Brenden said he was one of those people. After high school, he didn’t expect to go to college but visiting CCV convinced him to try something that would give him more opportunities than the job he had selling insurance.
In the fall, they will go back to college to earn bachelor’s degrees at Castleton University. Brenden will be graduating on June 1 with an associates degree in STEM studies and Laura’s degree will be in design and media studies.
Laura said CCV had worked with them to be sure they could graduate at the same time.
Like many college students, the McCutcheons have learned about themselves through the college process. Brenden’s original major was in information technology and Laura’s was in business.
At Castleton, Brenden will study environmental science and Laura will study graphic design.
After graduation from Castleton, Brenden said he and Laura are considering relocating to the Burlington area. Brenden said he would like to work as a chemist or with renewable resources or conservation. Laura said she might start off as a freelancer or look for a small firm where she can develop her skills.
“Something that allows me to be creative would be great. I’m not tied to one specific area but I do enjoy designing logos and stuff like that,” she said.
Brenden said he had some inspiration along his path. His brother, Zach McCutcheon, is also a veteran who went to CCV and now attends Castleton where he’s in the nursing program.
Brenden joined after graduating from Rutland High School in 2010 when he was 18, During his six years in the army, Brenden first served in Germany and his last duty station was in Texas at Fort Bliss.
Laura was 19 when she enlisted in 2004. During her 11 years in the army, her first duty station was in North Carolina.
Both Brenden and Laura served in Information Technology. Brenden pointed out that Laura was the first person he met in Germany and they married about five years ago when they were still in the army.
The husband and wife might not have met if it hadn’t been for their time in the army. Brenden is from Rutland and Laura is from Ridgewood, New Jersey. They live in Rutland now with their 4-year-old daughter Candace.
Both Laura and Brenden agreed they were excited about the upcoming graduation at Norwich University.
“I’m really very proud of both myself and him. I’ve never really had a graduation so it’s going to be a new experience,” she said.
