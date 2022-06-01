BARNARD — The Moosalamoo Association wants to build a 1.5 story propane-heated hut capable of sleeping 10 people at Silver Lake, but some aren’t happy about it.
Galina Chernaya, of Goshen, is the leader of the Save Silver Lake group, and claims it has about 30 members who are concerned about the project after hearing about it in March.
They plan to attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Café Provence in Brandon, hosted by Moosalamoo Association and its partners.
“We will be saying, building that kind of structure doesn’t align with the long-term management plan for the forest,” said Chernaya.
She said there wasn’t much information about the project available when it first became known to the public and questions remain about water runoff, its carbon footprint, and accessibility.
Motorized vehicles aren’t allowed at the lake, she said. It’s been that way since the 1970s. While there’s an access road used only by the Forest Service, the public can only reach it via hiking.
“By no means is it a rustic structure,” she said.
To build the hut, the Moosalamoo Association needs a permit from the U.S. Forest Service. The public comment period on the application opened last week and ends July 11. The public can visit at bit.ly/0601HUT online to learn more about the project and comment.
Christopher Mattrick, district ranger at the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, said Wednesday that this project aligns well with the management area Silver Lake is in.
“It’s going through the National Environmental Policy Act review,” he said. “The review of this project is what we call ‘categorically excluded’ projects. They still have an environmental review, they still have an analysis by our resource specialist, we still have to consult with the state office of historic preservation just to make sure we’re not disrupting any historic sites and things of that nature.”
The type of project rather than the area is what governs how it’s being permitted, he said.
“Categorically excluded projects are considered generally routine projects in that we’ve done them before at many locations, and we have a fair understanding that this type of project doesn’t typically have substantive natural resource issues that arise from it,” he said.
The Forest Service will go over all public comments and may require more permitting steps depending on what issues arise, Mattrick said. The size and scope of the project can be changed, as can its location, but if it’s moved too far then more planning has to be done.
Wildlife and archeological staff have yet to visit the site, but plan to in the coming weeks. Mattrick said there may also be more public hearings and a scheduled public field trip.
Chernaya said her group is looking to see the project’s categorical exclusion status changed, which will require a more in-depth look at the project’s potential impacts. The group is worried that having the structure there will lead to more changes later.
Moosalamoo is partnering with the Vermont Huts Association to see the project permitted and funds for it raised.
RJ Thompson, executive director of Vermont Huts Association, said Wednesday that the definition of “hut” is pretty fluid, but the association sees it as a four-sided structure with a heat source, place to sleep, and generally located near a recreation trail.
“What we are doing at Vermont Huts is creating a cohesive statewide hut network to create a more immersive outdoor experience for everyone,” he said. “And by doing that we bring projects to shovel-ready status and construct new huts.”
This hut won’t be as substantial as the kind one sees in the White Mountains of New Hampshire or in Maine, he said.
The project was proposed a year or so ago, but is still early in its planning phases, he said. That’s led to some being concerned about it.
Ultimately, it will be a 16-foot by 32-foot insulated building with a propane-fueled cooking area complete with some basic pots, pans and utensils, plus enough mattresses to sleep up to 10 people. The other primitive camp sites in the area allow up to six people.
“The idea with these huts is to allow folks an opportunity to show up with minimal gear and have the necessaries to prepare a meal, and then there are camp mattresses in the structure as well,” he said.
Thompson said it’s predicted the hut will generate $26,933 in annual revenue. Annual expenses will likely be around $12,867. The $14,000 or so in profit will be split between the Moosalamoo Association and the Vermont Huts Association.
A caretaker already visits the lake on a weekly basis to see to the camp sites and other things in need of maintenance.
Profits will be used to further the groups’ respective missions. It will also go toward the Fostering Outdoor Recreation, Education, Sustainability and Teamwork (FOREST) program which, Thompson said, “brings underrepresented community members into our huts for two or three nights. That includes meals, transportation and a naturalist who provides a little education in the field.”
If the permitting process goes smoothly, he said, ground still wouldn’t be broken on the project until 2023.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.