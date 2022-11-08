Back in the 1980s, when you could walk around New York City with a leather portfolio of your work and actually be shown into art directors’ offices and meet with people in person, Ashley Wolff was one of those people, trying to get her first book published.
“It was a really a good time to break in,” she recalled in a recent interview. She had her first children’s book published, “and never looked back.”
Today, the author and illustrator has written or illustrated more than 40 books for children and has appeared, almost every year, in the collection of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program, which is free to parents, sends a book each month to children up to age 5. By the end, they have their own library collection of 60 books.
Since Dolly Parton started the organization in the 1990s, more than 2 million kids have registered, and almost a billion books have been gifted.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have one of my books on the list almost every year” Wolff said. “Lately, it’s been a book I did a long time ago, called ‘I Love My Daddy Because,’ about animals and their fathers and their behavior.”
“It’s pretty cozy with an emperor penguin with a little baby penguin tucked on the top of its feet,” she added. “All the animal behavior is scientifically accurate, and it just is a nice way to celebrate the role of fathers. There’s a companion book that celebrates mothers.”
Wolff will host a special free event from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Fox Room at the Rutland Free Library, where she’ll read from one of her books, and then do an on-the-spot drawing and story with the kids. The first 20 children in attendance also will receive a free book by Wolff.
The event is in support of the Imagination Library, which encourages reading at a young age and its benefits — from building vocabulary and listening skills to self-esteem, imagination, and a positive attitude toward learning. The organization makes the books free, but it’s up to individual communities to start local chapters to handle mailing costs.
Joan Gamble, of Rutland, read about the Imagination Library in 2020 and the community has her to thank for bringing here.
“When I started learning about the program, I just felt so strongly it was important to get that going in our community and make sure that children have this exposure to the broader world that you can get through reading,” Gamble said. “I was able to get the ball rolling very quickly, and we have a great group of volunteers, who I’m currently working with.”
To raise the money, Gamble gave presentations to local nonprofit organizations who generously supported starting the program.
“People were so excited,” Gamble recalled. “There was a definite need.”
The Rutland chapter is offered to residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Tinmouth and Ira. Parents can register online or at the library and children will be mailed a free, age-appropriate book addressed to them personally each month. The books are chosen by educational specialists and calibrated for what a child needs and appreciates at a particular age.
“Parents that I talk to said there are books that their children have enjoyed more than they ever would have expected and it was a book they never would have chosen,” Gamble said, adding that the program also works with families that are in transition.
“That’s an issue that we face in some of our communities with the population of families experiencing homelessness,” she said.
The Rutland chapter has sent out more than 6,000 books since it began in 2021 and Gamble said, “Right now we’re mailing 369 books a month.”
“Some parents will say, I can afford to buy books so I don’t want to take books away from other children, and I really cannot say how strongly I want every child in the area to be participating and the reason is that it makes it a shared experience,” Gamble said. “My suggestion if families can afford it, is please make a donation because our program relies on donations from individuals and organizations locally. Our goal is to have every child who is under the age of 5 in our area participate in the program.”
This is Wolff’s second visit to Rutland as an Imagination Library author, said Assistant Director Amy Williams.
“She was so lively and engaging we asked her to come back,” said Williams.
“For anybody who hasn’t read one of Ashley Wolff’s books or seen her in person she is a dynamic force,” Gamble said. “The idea is really to help promote the program to children who might not be participating yet, and also as a thank-you to families that are participating.”
“The most important thing about this program is that the family pays (nothing, and) the child ends up with 60 books and they’re theirs to keep,” Wolff said. “They change the rotation every year and plug in new books, (so) a family could have well over 100 books if they have two kids, and that’s a valuable thing.”
Like Wolff knocking on doors in New York City in her early days, the program really highlights the potential in the dreams that all kids have. Parton herself said after she started the organization, “The seeds of … dreams are often found in books.”
To learn about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, visit rutlandfree.org/imagine online.
Donations can be made by sending a check made out to the Rutland Free Library with a clear notation that its to support the Imagination Library, mailed to: Imagination Library, c/o Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701.
