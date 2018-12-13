Certain funding sources for school resource officers and drug enforcement is on hold while the Department of Justice sorts out legal disputes over tying the funding to immigration law compliance.
Vermont’s top officials haven’t seen eye-to-eye with the Trump administration over immigration. In March 2017, Gov. Phil Scott signed into law S. 79, making the governor the only person in the state who can authorize agreements with federal authorities letting them tap local, county or state law enforcement personnel to help enforce federal immigration law. This was done in response to executive orders President Donald Trump signed in January of that year.
“The way Senator (Patrick) Leahy sees it, the Trump administration is again proving that it believes it can write its own laws to pursue its misguided agenda,” said David Carle, a spokesman for Leahy. “Many of its attempts to block the flow of federal funds to law enforcement agencies around the country, based on erroneous claims about immigration enforcement, have already been blocked by the courts. Where the Trump administration has been successful, it has denied critical public safety dollars to state and local police departments and undermined public protection.”
Among those left waiting are the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, which wants to hire two new school resource officers, and the State Police, which is eying $2.2 million in funds related to drug enforcement.
State Police
Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said Thursday that Vermont police get federal funding for drug enforcement activities from the DOJ. The grants sought by State Police are the “DOJ Byrne JAG grant” and the “DOJ COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force grant.”
Silverman said Vermont was awarded the Anti-Heroin Task Force grant for the 2017 federal fiscal year, an amount of $1,326,496.
“...however, DOJ is withholding this grant while DOJ conducts a review of Vermont’s compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373,” said Silverman, adding that the Vermont Department of Public Safety has affirmed that Vermont is in full compliance with the law and that it, “... continues to work with DOJ to address their questions.”
Silverman said the law “... governs communications between state and local governmental agencies and the federal government regarding an individual’s citizenship or immigration status.”
Vermont also has applied for the FFY 2017 and FFY 2018 Byrne JAG grants but is waiting for the DOJ’s award decision, which has similarly been delayed pending DOJ review of Vermont’s compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373. These grants are for $476,496, and $482,496 respectively.
Silverman said these funds are for enforcement, not treatment, and pay for things like investigators.
While the Vermont Attorney General’s Office isn’t suing the DOJ over this matter, it is watching the various legal arguments across the country as they play out, said Assistant Attorney General Julio Thompson, director of the Vermont AG’s Human Rights Unit. Thompson said many have argued that the DOJ can’t add requirements to the grants it administers because those funds were designated by Congress and doing so violates laws against the separation of powers.
The schools
Debra Taylor, superintendent of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, said Thursday the district wants to hire two new school resource officers through the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department to work within the Quarry Valley Unified Union District. The district and sheriff’s department would fund these positions using the “COPS Hiring Programs,” which, according to the Department of Justice’s website (https://cops.usdoj.gov/grants), are on hold.
“The opening of the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) grant solicitation is on hold due to the issuance of a nationwide injunction by a U.S. District Court on April 12, 2018, regarding immigration factors that were included in the 2017 CHP solicitation,” reads a notice on the DOJ website. “The Department has appealed this decision. CHP will remain on hold until further notice.”
Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard said Thursday the COPS grant being sought would fund the two positions for a four-year period. The grants pay 75 percent of the total expense, he said.
“Without that grant money it’s hard for the school districts to come up with the money to pay for that out of pocket,” he said, adding that even if funding were to appear tomorrow it might still be a while before the department could hire anyone.
He said there’s an issue nationally with police staffing. Locally, he said, it’s hard to find qualified candidates.
