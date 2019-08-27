BRANDON — The public works director has resigned after the discovery of an improperly authorized payment of $22,011 related to the Segment Six project.
“On Aug. 22, Daryl Burlett resigned his employment as public works director for the Town of Brandon,” reads a statement emailed to the Herald by the town Tuesday. “The Town has met all of its legal obligations to Mr. Burlett. The Town appreciates all the progress resulting from Mr. Burlett’s hard work while he served as Brandon’s public works director. The Select Board, Town Manager and Mr. Burlett are aware of an improperly-authorized payment of $22,011 to Mr. Burlett and are taking appropriate steps under the counsel of the town attorney to recover these funds for the Town.”
The statement was prepared by the Select Board and sent to the Herald via Town Manager David Atherton.
Burlett was the public works director for four years and served as the Segment Six municipal project manager, said Atherton in a Tuesday interview. Atherton will serve as the Segment Six project manager until its completion.
“There was some miscommunication within the Segment Six administration, and the result was this,” Atherton said. “I don’t know how else to say it.”
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in an interview Tuesday that the issue came to the board’s attention during the warrant process at its last meeting in July.
The warrant wasn’t signed, Atherton said, and was instead tabled until it could be further clarified.
Hopkins said a resident raised questions about it at Monday’s Select Board meeting, prompting the statement to the media from the board.
Neither Atherton nor Hopkins would say what exactly the $22,011 expense was for.
“This wasn’t labor, it was a job-related expense,” said Hopkins.
Both said they believe a communication problem led to the current situation.
Atherton said because Segment Six uses federal funds, there are different rules in play regarding how quickly vendors get paid.
“The way the Segment Six billing works is, the companies that are doing work on the Route 7 Segment Six project submit their bills to our engineering firm,” Atherton said. “Then it went to our public works director, then our bookkeeper prepares this pay requisition to the state of Vermont. That warrant gets approved by the Select Board, sometimes right at a meeting, sometimes it’s actually after the fact because we’re on Prompt Pay with this project, for federal projects.”
Atherton was referring to the Prompt Payment Act, a federal rule that affects when and how vendors are paid when federal funds are involved. Atherton said in this case it sometimes allows payments to be made prior to the Select Board signing off on them.
“This is a key component as to why this happened,” said Hopkins. Under normal circumstances it can take as long as three weeks for the Select Board to authorize payments to vendors. Federal rules require that to happen faster.
“We had some board discussions in 2017 about the process and how it was going to work, we talked about different options,” said Hopkins. “We got advised by the (Vermont) League of Cities and Towns that it was acceptable delegation of authority from a Select Board to the town manager, because this wasn’t general fund money, this is special funded money to meet the prompt pay. So in some events we’ll get it on a normal cycle and signed before the checks go out, and in some events the warrant in arrears after the check goes out. The timing was a key element. If that hadn’t been in play this couldn’t have happened. There was also a communication failure of some kind between Mr. Burlett and someone else in that chain. If that hadn’t happened, this couldn’t have happened.”
Hopkins said he wishes to keep people informed about what’s going on, but expects many future discussions by the board about this matter to be held in executive session.
“There is a process that has to be followed, and we’re too early in the process to be divulging a ton of information that could harm the process from coming to a successful resolution,” said Hopkins.
“I think it can get resolved before it goes further, that’s what I really think,” said Atherton.
Hopkins said the town had hoped to resolve the matter while Burlett was still a town employee, but wasn’t able to before he resigned.
Atherton said Burlett resigned of his own accord.
“The bottom line is, it’s really unfortunate,” Atherton said. “I don’t mind saying this at all, Daryl and I had a phenomenal working relationship, we got a ton of stuff done in this town in a short amount of time, and it sucks. It sucks that I can’t do that anymore with him. We had a good time doing it.”
Attempts to reach Burlett Tuesday for comment were not successful.
The Segment Six project is a $20 million overhaul of Route 7 through Brandon. It commenced last year. The town is responsible for 5% of the cost, with the federal and state government picking up the rest. Hopkins said all expenses are paid through the town first, then reimbursed by federal and state agencies.
