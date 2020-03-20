The Vermont Department of Corrections reduced its prison population this week, according to a statement released by the office of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
The release said Donovan spoke to Vermont's Department of Corrections commissioner, James Baker, on Thursday morning. Donovan said he offered to help Baker find ways to safely manage and protect the inmate population as the state takes steps to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
Baker outlined the department’s plan to review their inmate population, Donovan said.
While he said Baker told him the department has reduced its population this week, the statement did not include numbers.
A call to the Department of Corrections was not immediately returned on Thursday afternoon.
“Commissioner Baker also communicated his ongoing commitment to continue the review of prisoner eligibility for release in these unprecedented times,” Donovan said in the statement.
Donovan added his office is available to help in assessing public safety and public health needs, including adequate housing and medical care.
The release stated that prosecutors across the state, including Donovan, have been looking at safe and deliberate ways to continue reducing Vermont’s current prison population.
One step Donovan said might be taken is to reduce the population of inmates held in pre-trial detention, which is when a person accused of a crime is imprisoned prior to trial.
Among the attorney general’s office’s criminal caseload, there are only a handful of pre-trial detention inmates, the statement said, but those defendants are charged with the most serious crimes, including murder and child luring, and, therefore, not eligible.
All cases with defendants not incarcerated have been continued for 60 days.
The state also has reviewed the two current pending extradition requests for suspects in other states. One is not in custody. In the other case, Donovan's office is asking a warrant naming a person in Massachusetts, be lifted, likely resulting in the person's release.
That person would still be under the supervision of the parole office in Massachusetts if the request is granted.
“As other offices continue to review pre-trial detention issues, it is important to note that this process must be careful, considered and thoughtful,” Donovan said in the release. “Many factors need to be considered in light of how stressed our community support systems are at this point. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to do our job to protect all Vermonters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.