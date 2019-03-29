A local housing group is looking to award the rest of its $10,500 in homebuyer grants before April 15.
Ludy Biddle, executive director of NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, said that in January her organization was chosen by the national NeighborWorks group to help award 13 grants meant to assist homebuyers with a down payment and closing costs. Biddle said there are 10 grants left, and they have to be applied for by April 15. What isn’t awarded, goes back to the national organization.
The grants are available to households making under 100 percent of the area median income. Biddle said one does not have to be a first-time buyer to receive a grant, they only have to be in Vermont. She said the grant has to be paid back only if the recipient sells or refinances the home. Biddle said there’s no interest on the repayment.
To apply, people have to contact one of the three lending institutions NeighborWorks of Western Vermont has partnered with, said Tania Therrien, director of lending at NeighborWorks. NBT Bank, and People’s United Bank are the two banks involved, while Heritage Family Credit Union is the other partner.
The grants are part of the national NeighborWorks organization’s “Project Reinvest.” According to the group’s website, the money comes from a settlement between the Department of Justice and Bank of America that saw NeighborWorks awarded $122.5 million in February 2016.
Biddle said the homebuying season is expected to ramp up in the next few weeks, and she hopes to award the remainder of the grants.
“Spring is prime time to look for a new home, and this is a great opportunity for qualified purchasers to get some financial help,” said Peter O’Brien, NBT Bank business development officer, in a statement. “There is nothing better than helping someone fulfill their dream of home ownership.”
