After a brief pitch from the Planning Commission, the Select Board remained uninterested in taking another look at bringing zoning changes to town, however, it did see the value in taking a look at its various ordinances and the possibility for new ones.
The commission decided to ask the board about zoning bylaws after a recent meeting, according to Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling, who spoke to the board Tuesday.
“And this stems from reading the stories out of Pawlet about the firearms training facility — it’s really probably a paramilitary training facility — and the zoning issues there and the safety issues, and also some concerns about commercial activity in town in residential areas,” said Pulling. Pawlet has had an ongoing issue with the owner of the Slate Ridge firearms school.
Pulling said it was sometime around 2012 that Rutland Town last considered zoning bylaws. She claimed that a town-wide survey in 2010 showed around 70% of the people supported zoning. The draft bylaws back then totaled about 140 pages, but much shorter and simpler documents are possible, she said.
“We also discussed that perhaps new ordinances might alleviate some of these issues if it was deemed they were real issues in town,” said Pulling. “We talked about whether the town is too built-out right now for zoning to even have much of an effect.”
Selectman John Paul Faignant was among the board members not in favor of having zoning. Even a small set of laws would require people to oversee and implement them, which would be costly, he said.
“And if you look at the cost for zoning for other towns, you want to start paying city tax rates. You can implement them in this town and you’ll get your city tax rates, because it adds an unbelievable layer of expense with legal challenges, administration, giving permits, challenging permits. It’s a mess,” he said.
Faignant said he was once in favor of zoning, but came to the conclusion several years ago that it’s too expensive, especially for Rutland Town.
“It’s more bureaucracy, it’s more micromanagement,” said Selectman Don Chioffi. “This is Rutland Town, 4,200 people, do we need this? This is big city stuff. And then, of course, as (Faignant) just mentioned, with big city stuff comes big city taxes.”
He said Pulling’s talk of working with ordinances made more sense; that the town could identify specific issues it’s having with development and solve them that way.
“We actually have a lot of (ordinances) and a lot of them have fallen out of date because we don’t have any one person in town administering them,” said Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft, adding that she’s asked the board’s committees to review some of the town’s ordinances to see whether they need to be updated.
The trouble with using ordinances in place of zoning is that it’s harder for developers to find them all in one place so they can know whether a project will work, officials warned.
“I was a zoning administrator, so I don’t have this great fear that some of you do,” Ashcroft said. “I’ve also worked as an attorney for towns on zoning issues, Act 250, and land use planning. A big thing you might want to keep in mind is if we have a subdivision ordinance, if we adopt a zoning ordinance of really any size, Act 250 backs away and lets us run our town, except for very large projects over 10 acres.
“So if we really believe in local control, we might want to put zoning in effect so we take control over smaller development and back Act 250 away,” she said.
Planning Commissioner Andrew McKane said the debate shouldn’t be about whether to have zoning, but whether the Planning Commission should be working on a document that gives the town more local control. He said zoning bylaws don’t have to involve micromanagement.
Resident Theresa Kulig said she wouldn’t mind a few more rules around development.
“I feel that we would have protection. Right now it’s like a free-for-all. Anybody can do anything they want. Some people like that; other people don’t. It depends on what side of the coin you’re on,” she said.
