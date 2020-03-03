BRANDON — Incumbents carried the day in Brandon.
Doug Bailey and Seth Hopkins won reelection to their one-year Select Board seats, netting 657 and 709 votes respectively. They defeated challenger Alison Walter, who got 553 votes.
"We appreciate Ali running and hope she keeps up her work with the downtown and the trails,” Hopkins said in a Tuesday interview. He also thanked those who supported him and Bailey as well as the town budget.
Hopkins was appointed to the board in 2015 and has been its chairman for the past three years. He went to Middlebury College and moved to Brandon 15 years ago to start a business. Hopkins said he’s proud of the work he’s helped do with the town’s financials, and is likewise proud of the “culture change” the board has seen in recent years. He said he wants to make sure the Segment Six project is closed out properly and wants to help steer possible economic development funds.
Bailey was appointed to the board in 2014 and has a background in the local banking industry. He’s been retired for about 15 years, and said he was proud of the work he’s done improving the town’s finances, plus the work on the Segment Six project.
Walter grew up in Brandon, returning in 2017 to help her mother run two downtown businesses. She’s a member of the Downtown Brandon Alliance and said she was prompted to run after the support she received from the community after having a kidney transplant. She said she wanted to improve the community trail system and to bring a fresh perspective to the Select Board.
Article 2, the general budget, called for $3,266,303 in spending for fiscal year 2020-21 budget, with $2,718,353 to be raised by taxes. It passed with 716 voting “yes” and 451 voting “no.”
Article 3 asked if voters would appropriate $100,000 for paving projects on Park Street Extension, Corona Street, and part of Country Club Road. It passed with 870 voting “yes” and 300 voting “no.”
Article 6 was for $28,000 for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad. It passed with 926 voting “yes” and 215 voting “no.”
Article 7 was to appropriate $92,000 for Brandon Free Public Library. It passed with 831 voting “yes” and 305 voting “no.”
The budget reflects a 2.48% increase in the amount raised by taxes over last year. Healthcare costs, and the hiring of a school resource officer to be shared with the school district, drove the increase.
