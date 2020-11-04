William Notte, an incumbent Democrat, was reelected to the Vermont House of Representatives on Tuesday, defeating challenger Sherri Prouty, who was running as a Republican, by 1,020-847.
Notte, 49, won a second term in the House. Prouty, 48, was a first-time candidate.
Notte said he was “excited.”
“I thought that I did a good job in my first term representing Rutland City. It’s very gratifying to know that the majority of my neighbors in Rutland 5-4 agree with that assessment,” he said.
Prouty said she had a lot of great supporters during her campaign.
“I’m proud of how far I’ve come in such a difficult time of COVID. And I didn’t lose by much so, I don’t know, I’m pretty proud of myself,” she said.
Notte, who manages Phoenix Books in Rutland and is a freelance book editor, was on the House Judiciary Committee in his first term. Prouty is a career adviser and a life navigator for Goodwill Northern New England.
Prouty said she hasn’t made any decision about whether she will run for office again in the future.
“Like I told William Notte at the polls, we’re going to keep in contact so that we can keep up-to-date on what’s going on. My voice is going to be heard no matter what,” she said.
Notte said he’s eager to return to Montpelier.
“I’m very much looking forward to going back and tackling the challenges that need to be addressed to make Rutland City a better place to live and work,” he said.
In Rutland 5-3, incumbent Mary Howard, a Democrat, won another term in the House over challenger John Cioffi Jr., 806-639.
No contact information was immediately available for Cioffi. Howard did not immediately return phone messages asking for comment.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
