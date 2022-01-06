A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Rutland man on Dec. 29 for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a gun.
Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 50, was already being held in jail because of local charges he faces in Rutland County.
But a motion filed in federal court requesting Jackson continue to be held described alleged acts of violence that are still being investigated.
The motion, filed by Jonathan Ophardt, first assistant U.S. attorney for Vermont, called Jackson an “exceedingly violent person causing significant recent harm in the Rutland community.”
Ophardt said law-enforcement officers are investigating whether Jackson violated federal human trafficking statutes by “coercing addicted women to perform commercial sex acts.”
The motion said police recovered a Taurus Judge .410/.45 caliber revolver from a bedroom identified as Jackson’s in a Killington Avenue home. The weapon is described as a “heavy handgun capable of discharging both .45-Long Colt bullets and .410 shotshells.”
Ophardt said an investigation indicated Jackson had used the gun to hurt people.
“Specifically, multiple witnesses have reported that Jackson has ‘pistol-whipped’ at least three different people with the Judge revolver. Jackson is also alleged to have held a woman at gunpoint using the Judge because he suspected her of having stolen his drugs,” the motion said.
Ophardt said witnesses reported to the investigators that Jackson had allegedly raped and sexually assaulted multiple women. One women was allegedly held down by Jackson while he burned her with a butane torch, the motion said.
Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 25 on the federal charges, which include two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of drug possession and illegally possessing a gun.
Jackson is prohibited from owning a gun because of his “extensive criminal history,” according to a news release sent by the U.S. Attorney for Vermont’s office on Wednesday.
The local charges against Jackson after a drug raid was conducted Nov. 23 on Killington Avenue.
A news release from the Rutland City Police Department said police arrested Jackson, who was driving a rented Ford Freestyle on Lafayette Street based on charges that he had sold crack cocaine on three occasions between August and September 2020.
Those charges were based on an investigation conducted by members of the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit.
After police got a search warrant for the car, they recovered five plastic bags containing suspected cocaine base, commonly called crack cocaine, and suspected cocaine.
The total amount of the material, which field tested positive for cocaine, was almost 470 grams.
The release estimated the street value of the suspected drugs as about $75,000.
The motion for detention noted that at the time of the November arrest in Rutland, Jackson had been convicted in the Bronx of possession of drugs with intent to sell and was awaiting sentencing.
Jackson was investigated by the Rutland City Police Department, the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security.
Anyone with information about Jackson’s alleged criminal activities is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia or Detective Tyler Billings at the Rutland City Police Department at 773-1816.
