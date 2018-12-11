It’s going to take a lot of federal funds if Vermont wants to meet its own broadband internet access goals by 2024, according to a state official.
Clay Purvis, telecommunications director for the Department of Public Service, said Tuesday the state is only 13.4 percent of the way toward meeting its standards for broadband access and quality. Vermont’s standards are quite high, however, aiming for 100 megabits per second (mbps) download/upload speed available statewide. The federal standard is 25 mbps and by that benchmark, Purvis said, the state is closer to 73 percent covered.
The Department of Public Service is working to update Vermont’s Telecommunications Plan, Purvis said. Several public comment hearings are scheduled. One was in Montpelier on Tuesday. The Rutland hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St. The other meetings are:
— St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. Wednesday, }in the Cabaret Room at Catamount Arts Center, 115 Eastern Ave.
— Brattleboro, 6 p.m. Dec. 19, at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
— Burlington, 2 p.m. Dec. 20, at the John J. Zampieri State Office Building, 108 Cherry St.
The draft plan can be accessed online at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/2018-telecommunications-plan or by calling the department at 802-828-2811. It can be requested via email at psd.telecom@vermont.gov or by regular mail, Department of Public Service, 112 State St., Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620
Purvis said the Legislature will have its own opportunity to comment on the plan. He said the last plan was completed in 2014 and in that case the Department of Public Service rewrote much of it in response to public comments.
Once comments are received and taken into account, the department will finalize the report, Purvis said. There’s no set time for this, as it’s not known how many comments will be received this round.
Purvis said the plan doesn’t carry any legal clout except when another law may require an entity, such as the Public Utility Commission, to make sure projects comply with it when they apply for permits.
In the 2014 plan, there was a call for the department to review and report what it would cost to meet the state’s broadband goals, Purvis said. The department determined it would cost between $500 million and $1.4 billion. In either case it will require heavy federal support, Purvis said. Much of Vermont’s progress was made with the help of federal stimulus funding, which came in during and in the wake of the Great Recession.
Purvis said Vermont offers grants through the Connectivity Initiative program, which it hopes can entice internet providers to extend infrastructure into sparsely populated areas. The program has $220,000 available, which could expand access to 100 homes. Purvis said other states by comparison are investing millions into expanding broadband. New York, he said, has an approximately $500 million program while Massachusetts is working with $20 million.
“The plan sets forth a clear strategy for continuing to improve broadband access and quality in Vermont,” said Department of Public Service Commissioner June Tierney in a release. “Access to high-quality, affordable telecommunications service is essential. While many Vermonters have several broadband and wireless voice options from which to choose, the plan proposes steps to help the many Vermonters who still lack such choices.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.