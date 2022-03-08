CLARENDON — Monday was a busy night for firefighters, the road crew and Green Mountain Power as a storm caused several roads to be closed for downed power lines and trees.
“It was crazy last night,” said Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski. “At 8:45 or so last night we got called out to a possible roof torn off a house on Trombley Lane, which ended up being nothing, just a lot of trees and branches on the guy’s roof and stuff. The roof was OK. At the same time that was going on, as we were getting into the station for that call, we got a second call for a power line and a fire on Middle Road, so we split up our trucks and went in different directions.”
They then got calls for trees and power lines down on Creek Road, and then on Quarterline Road.
“My deputy chief told me there were a couple more calls for power lines, one on East Clarendon Road for trees down, so we had a lot of damage going on when I got on Middle Road,” he said. “We had a small fire beside the road caused by a power line. It was an active power line so we had to wait for Green Mountain Power to get there to shut off the power.”
While all of this was happening, the department was called to a home for a carbon monoxide issue, which turned out to be minor.
No injuries were reported from the storm, said Jakubowski, which he believes was an example of a microburst. He said the wind hit all over town, but was particularly intense around Quarterline Road and Creek Road.
“Middle Road, Creek Road, Quarterline was really bad, it was a disaster up there,” said Road Commissioner Cash Ruane, who was called out at 9 p.m. and didn’t return until around 6 a.m. He said the closed roads were all made passable by 4:30 a.m., but then he and road crewman Joe Parker had to go back out to apply salt to areas where the roads had iced over.
He said all the roads are open now.
Kristin Carlson, representative for Green Mountain Power, stated in an email Tuesday that Bennington County and Windham County were hit hardest by the storm.
In Rutland County the storm cut power to 1,696 customers, with 347 of those being in Clarendon. All but seven had power as of Tuesday morning, with no outages reported in Clarendon.
“Crews worked safely and as quickly as possible through some tough conditions that included ice, snow, rain and strong winds,” she stated.
WCAX reported winds had caused damage in West Danville and Guilford.
The Manchester Fire Department reported via its Facebook page that the fast-moving storm had them responding to eight calls within 61 minutes. These included trees down on cars, blocking roads and causing small fires. No injuries were reported there, either.
