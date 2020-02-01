It’s been almost four months since two young men — who were cousins — died in Rutland and Salisbury, victims of gunfire, and the public knows little more about the incidents than when they first happened.
For many in Rutland, the incidents began when shots were heard from the area of the parking lot of the Rutland Amtrak station. Vermont State Police would later tell the media the shots were from a gun battle between Christopher G. Louras, 33, who was using a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle, and members of the Rutland City Police Department.
No police officers were injured but Christopher G. Louras, son of former mayor Christopher Louras, died from gunshot wounds.
During a news conference later on Oct. 8, a Vermont State Police spokesman said police had found a body in Salisbury that police believed was connected to the incident.
On Oct. 9, police released the name of Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland, as the man who had been found in Salisbury.
Christopher G. Louras and Nicholas Louras were cousins.
Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the major crime unit, said police are still investigating Nick Louras’ death and the circumstances that led to it.
The officers involved believe the Vermont Forensics Laboratory will provide test results that link Christopher G. Louras to Nick Louras’ homicide.
“From our investigation, we haven’t learned of any other persons involved with the death of Nick,” Dunlap added.
Police have not yet publicly acknowledged a possible connection between Christopher G. Louras and Nick’s death, nor have they said the evidence indicates Christopher acted alone.
“With that being said, sometimes lab results take a little bit longer in cases like this because if a homicide (case) comes in that we don’t know who’s involved in the homicide, that’s going to take precedence over probably this case because we have an idea, we have a good idea from the investigation that nobody else was involved besides Chris and he’s deceased so there wouldn’t be any charges,” Dunlap said.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire said he believed Nick Louras’ family was satisfied with the way the Rutland City Police Department has handled the situation.
“I guess I’m not sure if they feel the same way about the State Police. They probably do. I think the concern that we have, and I’ll talk for my wife and I, is just we’re hoping there will be some resolution soon because it’s been a long time,” he said.
Allaire’s wife is the sister of Nick Louras’ mother. Allaire said his family has no more information from law-enforcement about the deaths.
While the homicide victims from the October incident are part of prominent Rutland families, Dunlap said he was confident that association did not affect the investigation.
“As far as the detectives, the troopers in the field, they aren’t into the politics, they’re into solving the case by doing a good, thorough investigation. They aren’t influenced by the political element of the case,” he said.
While Dunlap said there had been outreach to the public early on in the case, he said he didn’t recall much response from the public. Instead, the investigation has been fueled by interviews with friends and family and independent investigation.
Dunlap said he understood the public may want answers about a homicide quickly, out of concern for community safety. He said the VSP lets the public know, according to the information they have gathered, whether there’s a danger to the general public.
He used the example of the homicide of 81-year-old Helen Jones who was killed inside her Arlington home in January 2017.
“We had no idea at the time, early on in the investigation who murdered Helen Jones, so we let the public know that,” he said.
Robert Sand, a Vermont Law School professor and former Windsor County state’s attorney who is not involved in the Louras’ investigation, said he knew what it was like to be part of an extended case. He was the top prosecutor in Windsor County for more than 15 years.
“There absolutely are different cases that pose very legitimate reasons for longer duration investigations and there are myriad reasons for that (like) a multitude of witnesses and it just takes a long time to talk with them. Important witnesses may not be immediately available, perhaps due to incarceration or they’re out of the country or some other disability. There may be important forensic evidence that has to go through lab analysis and contrary to what we see on all these police investigative shows on TV, that takes a really long time,” he said.
Sand said a delay in news about a case does not suggest “anyone is dropping the ball or any kind of nefarious purpose.”
The premature release of information can influence or “taint” the quality of information the police subsequently gather, Sand said.
“It is not only common that police would sort of hold their cards close to the vest, it’s done for a very legitimate reason to preserve the integrity of subsequent responses by other witnesses,” he said.
Dunlap called it “kind of a balance” between the information police have gathered, which they can’t always release, and the public safety concerns that police try to address.
Sand said there could be a tension between the “potential ongoing risk of not making a risk and the important need to wait until the case is ready.”
Like Dunlap, Sand said law-enforcement officers look at the case to determine whether there is a risk to the community as one factor in some cases which might influence the type of information released and the timing.
The Louras family, generally represented by the former mayor, did not respond to inquiries for this story.
Allaire said Rutlanders have reached out to the families involved.
“There has been a tremendous amount of support from the community for all the families involved. We’re very appreciative of that and we continue to feel that,” he said.
