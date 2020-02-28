IRA — Property owners could see increases in their municipal tax bills with increases in both the municipal budget and the articles voters will be asked to approve.
This year’s budget is $298,718, an increase of $34,640, or 13%, over the current budget of $264,078.
The amount to be raised by taxes, however, is $205,932, a decrease of $55,276, or about 42% less than this year’s amount to be raised by taxes of $131,927.
In Ira, the voters are asked to support a budget made up from the general fund and the highway fund.
The town ballot will also include requests from agencies, some of them asking for increases from what was approved in 2019.
For instance, in 2019, the Ira Volunteer Fire Department received an appropriation of $35,257. This year, the department is asking for an appropriation of $53,800 and a separate appropriation of $15,000 to start a fire truck replacement reserve fund.
In 2019, an appropriation for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department was $7,646 This year, the request is $7,937.
According to the Select Board’s update in the 2019 town report, a number of road issues needed attention last year, especially after rain storms in February and April. The town also replaced three culverts in the year covered by the latest town report.
A committee is continuing to look at a new municipal building to serve as the town garage and salt shed.
Voters will be asked to approve the elimination of the position of second constable.
Ira is part of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
The school floor meeting in Ira will be on March 2 at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Budget items will be voted from the floor.
The municipal floor meeting in Ira will be on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ira Town Hall. Municipal budget items and the second constable question will also be voted from the floor. Voting by Australian ballot, for elected offices for the town and school district will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., also at the town offices on March 3.
— Patrick McArdle
