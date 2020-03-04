IRA — Property owners could see increases in their municipal tax bills after approving ballot items on Monday that contained increases in the municipal budget, the articles voters were asked to approve and the amount to be raised by taxes.
Voters approved all the ballot items that were voted from the floor Monday including this year's budget of $298,718 , an increase of $34,640, or 13%, over the current budget of $264,078.
The amount to be raised by taxes is $205,932 , an increase of $74,005, or about 56%, more than this year's amount to be raised by taxes of $131,927.
Some agencies also received approval for increased appropriations. In 2019, the Ira Volunteer Fire Department received an appropriation of $35,257. This year, the department is asking for an appropriation of $53,800 and a separate appropriation of $15,000 to start a fire truck replacement reserve fund.
Voters also approved the elimination of the position of second constable.
There were no contested races on the municipal ballot in Ira.
— Patrick McArdle
