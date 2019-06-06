A decision may come as early as next week about whether a Pittsford man will have a chance to be released pending the outcome of the charges that he caused the death of Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor, on May 18.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, pleaded not guilty last month in Rutland criminal court to five charges, all felonies: involuntary manslaughter; first-degree aggravated domestic assault; second-degree aggravated domestic assault; grossly negligent driving with death resulting; and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
A court hearing in the case took place on Wednesday to discuss whether Reynolds, who has been held without bail since May 20, will be given a chance to be released on bail or through other means.
According to police, Reynolds and Rooney had been on a date on May 18 but the two had argued. There were witnesses that said both had been drinking alcohol.
By the time they had returned to Rooney’s home so Reynolds could get in his truck and leave, Reynolds was very unhappy.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he believed the phrase Reynolds used when telling police about what happened was that he “wasn’t wasting any time getting away from there.”
Rooney’s home has a narrow driveway and the state’s theory is that Reynolds left in a criminally negligent way, failing to account for the fact that Rooney was in the area and being sure he didn’t hit her with his truck.
Attorney Dan Stevens, who represents Reynolds, said his client believed Rooney was still in the passenger side of her van when he left her driveway.
Reynolds told police he wasn’t aware he hit Rooney, 31, until he noticed he left his cell phone at her home and went back to retrieve it.
“When he got closer, Reynolds identified (what he first thought was) a duffle bag as being Rooney. He believed she was being dramatic and exited his vehicle to make contact with her. After he exited the vehicle, he then yelled at her and told her to get up. When he walked over to her, it was then he noticed her injuries. Rooney did not appear to be breathing so Reynolds checked her pulse via her left wrist. Upon feeling no pulse and not observing her breathing, Reynolds advised he panicked and left the area,” wrote Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney, of the Vermont State Police, in an affidavit.
Sullivan said the state was considering “the totality of the circumstances” when asking that Reynolds be kept in jail.
“It seems quite clear that Mr. Reynolds was aware that Ms. Rooney was in the area, he was aware that he had to use care getting his car out of the driveway. … That is reckless conduct and it led to striking Ms. Rooney and causing her considerable injuries which ultimately led to her death,” he said.
Sullivan said Reynolds “poses an ongoing risk of violence that cannot reasonably addressed by conditions of release alone.”
Stevens called Reynolds’ father, Larry Reynolds, to the stand to ask if Larry Reynolds would be able to offer Anthony Reynolds a place to stay at Larry Reynolds’ home.
Larry Reynolds said his son could stay at the home and he could make sure Anthony Reynolds did not have access to a vehicle, weapons or alcohol.
“I think, Judge, what’s really important here is the state is not accusing Tony of second-degree murder. The state is not saying he was wantonly disregarding the probable result of death. Involuntary manslaughter, by its definition, is an accident, an accident that is criminal but it’s by definition an accident. It’s criminal negligence that causes the death of somebody. What I think this court should be most concerned about is, is Anthony going to drink and is Anthony going to drive,” Stevens said.
Zonay gave both attorneys until Monday to file motions on whether some of the evidence submitted on Wednesday was appropriate, based on questions raised by Stevens.
Because judges in Vermont will be participating in a special training next week, Zonay said he would try to release a decision next week but couldn’t guarantee it would be that soon.
Both the manslaughter charge and the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash carry mandatory minimums of one year in jail. If convicted of all the charges, Reynolds could be sentenced to up 67 years in prison.
