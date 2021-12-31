After more than 40 years on local radio stations, Terry Jaye is signing off today … although he expects he will not be gone forever.
Terry Jarrosak, 66, who has been an on-air personality for WJJR 98.1, is planning to broadcast his last regular show today. On Thursday, he explained a life in radio provided a connection to the community, which adopted him as part of their morning.
“For me, it was never about, ‘Hey, let’s play another great song.’ I mean, I’m going to play these songs over and over and over again. It wasn’t about playing the next great hit song. It was about what happens between the songs. Having fun with the public, doing stuff that meant something,” he said.
Steve Costello, a vice president at Green Mountain Power whose title includes “Ambassador to Rutland,” said when he thinks about “successes in Rutland, I invariably think of Terry.”
“He has been involved in literally hundreds of things, big, small and huge, that have made Rutland a better place. From food drives to fundraisers for dozens of nonprofits and schools, to the Gift-of-Life Marathon, the Christmas Fund and Dancing With the Rutland Stars, Terry has been an integral part of their success,” he said.
Costello added that it was rare for a community to have such a committed radio personality.
Just before the start of the new year, Jarrosak said he had decided to step away from the microphone now because he “doesn’t want to be like a boxer who doesn’t know when to retire.”
“Somebody asked me the other day. ‘You’re still doing that?’ And they didn’t say it in a positive way,” he said with a laugh.
“I don’t want to be that person who doesn’t know when to say goodbye. I really love what I do. I think radio has kept me somewhat young, somewhat in the loop, somewhat relevant. I know pop culture and music that I shouldn’t know for somebody my age. … But that’s not where I belong,” he said.
Currently using a cane until he can get back surgery, Jarrosak said he “really wants to get healthy.”
“I don’t want to be that old guy, ‘What the hell’s he still doing on the radio,’” he said.
Jarrosak is from the Rutland area and went to school in West Rutland, where he worked on PEG-TV while a high school sophomore, and Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts, where he majored in theater, before going to Castleton State College where he majored in communications.
He recalled that Bob Gershon, now a professor emeritus, who taught communications for 40 years, had convinced him to come back to the college where Jarrosak went on to teach classes on radio and television for 20 years. He added that a number of the students from those classes went on to work in radio and broadcasting.
Jarrosak, who said he adopted the on-air name “Terry Jaye” early in his career, which started in 1978 in Bennington at WHTC-FM.
“It was a brand-new FM station. As a matter of fact, no one listened to FM. Everyone listened to AM back in those days. FM was the new thing. AM was where you wanted to be, so they stuck me on the FM station,” he said.
He went on to WSYB 1380-AM and 100.1-FM, around 1979 and realized that’s where he wanted to be.
He noted a number of “great mentors” including Jack Healey; Bob Bascomb; Alex Dunn; Brian Collamore, who is now a state senator representing Rutland County; Ralph Smith and Dick Noble, who had been the station manager.
“When it came time for Stuff-A-Bus and the blood drives … I told Collamore this just the other day — everything that I ever used for a formula for getting the public to buy into what we were trying to do, I got from WSYB Christmas Fund, back in the ’70s. If it was something worth believing in, I used the WSYB formula for that,” he said.
Jarrosak described the fund as a longtime project of WSYB that continues about 50 years later. According to WSYB, the donations, used to help Rutland County residents who have been recommended to the program by schools, nonprofits and churches, have always gone entirely to the recipients with nothing spent on administrative costs because it’s run by volunteers.
Nanci Gordon, who had been Jarrosak’s on-air partner for almost 20 years, said she remembers that she and Jarrosak were known in the community as “Mr. and Mrs. Rutland.”
“The first morning show we did together was March 4, 1991. It was the bicentennial of the state of Vermont, which is why I remember it so vividly. At the end of the show, he closed the show, saying, ‘Freedom and unity forever.’ And I remember thinking, ‘This is gonna be good. We’re going to work well together.’ And, indeed, within two months, I felt like we had been working together for years,” she said.
Gordon said she thinks of Jarrosak as a “bonus brother.”
“We make sense together. We get each other’s jokes and references. I was grateful to have had the opportunity to be as heavily involved in the community as working with him afforded the opportunity to do,” she said.
Gordon had been on the radio regularly on JJR for more than 30 years but two-thirds of it was with Jarrosak.
She said she plans to join him today for his final regular show. She regularly broadcasts at the station as a guest or fill-in personality and has been a guest on the Terry Jaye show recently.
Jarrosak is not retiring from the arts. He said he is planning to continue to take and display photographs and he’s a member of a band, Blue Jay Way, in which he is the drummer, that has a gig planned for New Year’s Eve tonight at the Fox Run Golf Course in Ludlow. Members include two friends from Castleton, Tim Brown and Dave Sabatino.
He became emotional at one point on Thursday before saying the one thing he wanted to tell his community and his listeners was “thank you” for the support over the years.
“I’m glad I did this here and not on the air but for me, it’s 43½ years. I’m grateful. What a great job,” he said.
John Lawrence, who was previously on WZRT 97.1-FM from 1997 to 2007, will be on the air with Michelle Woods, Jarrosak’s on-air partner who goes by just her first name on the radio. Lawrence will be heard on JJR from 6 to 10 a.m. on Monday through Friday.
Costello said he would miss the humility with which Jarrosak approached various charitable causes.
“This is an incredibly bittersweet day for the community, as we are losing an invaluable voice on the air even as we thank him and wish him nothing but good things in his retirement,” he said.
Jarrosak and his wife, Nancy, have a son, Alex, who is a member of the ski patrol at Killington.
