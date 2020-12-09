The Select Board has appointed a new member, and settled on the budget it will present to voters in January.
Aaron Jones was one of four people to submit a letter of interest in being appointed to the board, filling the few months left on the term of Joshua Terenzini, the former chairman who was elected to the state Senate in November.
The board interviewed each candidate in executive session prior to its regular meeting Tuesday, and then voted to appoint Jones during open session. Others who’d submitted letters of interest were Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling, Board of Civil Authority member and former delinquent tax collector Chris Howland and Paul Racine.
Jones is the HOME repair coordinator for Neighborworks of Western Vermont, a nonprofit that promotes and assists people with housing. According to his letter of interest, he was previously employed by Windsor County Youth Services.
“I don’t have any short- or long-term vision as to things that could or should be changed,” he said on Wednesday. “I think in a lot of ways the town has been run outstandingly, so it’s maintaining that positivity and current success of Rutland Town”
Jones is a native to the area. He said this is his first foray into town government.
“What drove me to send a letter of interest was this belief that those who can, should, and those who shouldn’t, shouldn’t,” he said. “For me it was that I can, I have the time and the temperament and a good enough head on my shoulders where I think I can offer a lot to the town.”
Jones’ term is up in March, but he can run for the seat ahead of Town Meeting Day.
“The board was pleased that four people applied, that there was so much interest in the position and in serving the town, and that two of them are veterans of public service and two of them were young and relatively new to town government, so it was a very good mix to choose from,” said board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft.
Tuesday was Ashcroft’s first meeting in charge. It was noted by Selectwoman Sharon Russell that Ashcroft is the first woman to serve as chair of the Rutland Town Select Board.
“There’s a little crack in that glass ceiling, isn’t there?” said Russell.
Ashcroft said Wednesday it seems as if there should have been a chairwoman before now, but in her nearly 40 years in town she’s never seen one, and believes a female chair before then would have been unlikely.
The budget
The board voted to approve a budget of $2,766,802, which represents a 0.43% increase over the previous year.
Ashcroft said that administrative assistant to the Select Board Bill Sweet and Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Susan McGee took a different approach to laying out the budget this year, starting with and breaking down the town’s revenue first, then going into expenses. This method is believed to be more transparent and gives a clearer picture of the town’s finances.
The budget expects $1,516,950 in revenues not related to property taxes. Taxpayers will be asked to supply $1,249,852.
Ashcroft said the town was worried about the impact the pandemic would have on its local 1% option tax. As expected rooms and meals taxes were down, but according to Town Clerk and Treasurer Kari Clark, overall it’s on track with the last payment being $330,000.
“We’re finding, of course, that rooms and meals taxes are down but the sales tax has really increased, so that has more than offset the loss in rooms and meals,” Ashcroft said. “People are staying home, people are ordering things, and people are doing home improvement.”
The pre-town meeting usually is held in late January. Ashcroft said that in the past voters have brought up things or asked questions that have resulted in changes to the budget, but by and large this is what goes before them in March.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.