A Chittenden man with an extensive criminal history, including 14 felony convictions, was sentenced Tuesday to serve five to 15 years in prison after being convicted by a jury on a felony count of burglary in February.
Michael St. Pierre, 54, was convicted of breaking into a seasonal home in Chittenden in April 2017.
The homeowner, Justin Lindholm, spoke at the sentencing hearing Tuesday in Rutland criminal court.
Lindholm had come to the home on April 15, 2017, and noticed the front door was damaged. Armed with a gun, Lindholm went inside and found St. Pierre inside, placing items into a backpack.
The resulting stand-off ended without violence, and Lindholm was able to get several photos of St. Pierre that he provided to police.
Lindholm described the incident to Judge Thomas Zonay on Tuesday.
“I saw something of him that I’ve only seen one other time. I’ve seen a lot of anger in people, but he had what I call ‘blind anger.’ That means he didn’t care whether he lived or died, he didn’t care if I lived or died, when he attacked me,” he said.
Lindholm said he was “very leery” of St. Pierre and told Zonay that when St. Pierre is scheduled to be released from prison, he can sell the Chittenden home and “not be a neighbor to him anymore.”
Lindholm said he believed “the system has failed both (St. Pierre) and society by just keeping turning the door.”
St. Pierre’s criminal history started in 1981. None of his felony charges are violent.
Attorney Dan Stevens, who represents St. Pierre, described Lindholm as “nothing short of a hero.”
But he also pointed out that St. Pierre was not accused or convicted of assault. Stevens asked for a sentence of four to 13 years that would be served at the same time as any existing sentence.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, who prosecuted the case at the February trial, asked for a sentence of eight to 20 years to be served after any existing jail sentence. Weaver said the sentence would keep St. Pierre under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections until 2030.
Weaver said St. Pierre had been under one criminal sentence or another since the early 1990s.
Given a chance to speak before he was sentenced, St. Pierre apologized to Lindholm. He promised he would not seek retribution and told Lindholm he didn’t need to give up his Chittenden home over fear of what St. Pierre might do.
St. Pierre also read from a statement, telling Zonay he hoped the judge would see him as “more than just a felon.”
“First of all, Your Honor, yes, I do have a long record. I must say though, it has always been fueled by drugs and alcohol. For the past 26 months, I’ve been thinking what I’ve done in my life and what I came up with, not a damn thing. I’m an alcoholic who is at the point in my life where I can’t do this lifestyle anymore,” he said.
St. Pierre said he hadn’t broken into Lindholm’s home to steal items but to “fuel myself with more alcohol.”
“Enough is enough. … I never wanted structure in my life like I want this, Your Honor. This time I want it. I’m sick and tired of jail. I’m sick and tired of making victims. I’m sick and tired of having no life at all. I know I have a debt to society to pay, Your Honor, I just hope, Your Honor, with your understanding about this, it won’t take me multiple years to pave that road to recovery,” he said.
Before delivering the sentence, Zonay said he believed St. Pierre was accepting responsibility for his actions but said St. Pierre’s lengthy criminal history required a serious sentence.
