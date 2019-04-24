There’s a few good places in Vermont to watch steelhead rainbow trout jumping up waterfalls, but only one will be staffed by a state biologist during a day in early May.
Pete Emerson, a fish biologist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, will be at Willoughby Falls in Barton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 to answer people’s questions about fish, the watershed and state-owned lands. There may also be spawning steelhead to view. No registration is necessary.
Steelhead can often be seen traveling up waterfalls on the warmer days between mid-April and early May. The best time to see this is usually late morning and early afternoon as the sun hits the water.
Besides Willoughby Falls, Coventry Falls in Coventry and Lewis Creek Falls in North Ferrisburgh are good spots to see spawning steelhead.
“Many people may not realize that there are opportunities to watch fish in Vermont just like there are for birds and mammals,” said Emerson, in a statement. “Witnessing these trout migrate is a powerful reminder of the importance of maintaining healthy and connected waters to allow fish to thrive. We’re working to conserve Vermont’s waterways and the surrounding habitats so that future generations can continue to witness this incredible migration each spring.”
