After a two-day trial, a jury convicted a local man of assaulting a woman in July in Rutland while she was trying to stop his assault on a woman he knew. Walter M. Taylor III, 28, of Rutland, was convicted in Rutland criminal court on Tuesday of aggravated assault, domestic assault, obstruction of justice and assault and robbery. All four charges are felonies.
Taylor won’t be sentenced until the Vermont Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation.
The aggravated assault and assault and robbery both carry penalties of up to 15 years. The domestic assault and obstruction of justice charges are each punishable by up to five years in prison.
The woman who tried to stop the assault, who police say suffered a collapsed lung, a broken nose and a laceration on her head that needed 10 stitches, testified during the trial, as did Dr. Matthew Conway, a surgeon with Rutland Regional Medical Center.
On Wednesday, Rose Kennedy, the state’s attorney for Rutland County, praised the woman for taking the stand.
“I want to commend the bravery of (the woman) in both attempting to stop the assault on (the woman Taylor knows) and in testifying (Monday) against her assailant. The pain (the woman) suffered at the hands of (Taylor) demands a criminal justice response and now that the state has secured felony convictions, we will be seeking an appropriate sentence for (Taylor’s) actions from the court,” Kennedy said in an emailed statement.
Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County who prosecuted the case, thanked Conway for explaining the nature of the woman’s injuries and he thanked the members of the jury. “This was a long, two-day trial with a lot of complicated issues that required lengthy breaks in the testimony. The jury was great in sitting patiently for a very long, difficult case,” he said.
Attempts to reach attorney Sean Milligan, who represents Taylor were unsuccessful.
Taylor was arraigned in July in Windham County, although it was a Rutland County case, based on an affidavit written by Detective Ashe of the Rutland City Police Department. Ashe stated police were called to respond to a report of an active domestic dispute on July 16 around 11:40 p.m. by a 43-year-old woman.
Officer Misty Klementowski, who was first to arrive, found the woman on the ground, bleeding and unconscious. She later told Klementowski, in a “broken and nearly unintelligible voice,” that a man, later identified as Taylor, had assaulted her.
Ashe said the woman was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of “significant injuries” and was admitted in critical condition.
Police learned Taylor also had been taken to the hospital. Ashe said he spoke to a 30-year-old woman who brought Taylor to RRMC. He said she initially told him Taylor hadn’t assaulted anyone, but after he told her there were surveillance cameras in the area, the woman said he is an alcoholic and would assault her if she talked to police.
Media reports indicate the woman has been involved in at least one previous case for which Taylor was convicted.
The woman said she and Taylor had argued earlier that night. After he hit her, the other woman confronted Taylor about hitting her.
The second woman told Ashe that she had said to Taylor he needed to stop because she was calling the police.
She said Taylor then ran toward her and began to punch her. She said he told her he knew she lived nearby and threatened to kill her.
She said the first woman approached them and told Taylor to leave her alone and “instead take it out on (me).”
The woman also told police that after she fell to the ground, Taylor began to kick her.
She told Ashe that she used her phone to record Taylor allegedly assaulting the other woman and he took her phone, which she believed was to take the video away from her.
Taylor declined to talk to police at that time. Taylor is known by some in the area as a mixed martial arts fighter based in Rutland.
