A man described by the court at the beginning of the year as homeless was convicted by a jury last week in Rutland County criminal court on a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, but the jury was hung on the felony charge of sexual assault with no offense.
Malcolm J. Campbell Jr., 35, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on the two charges in January.
He has been held without bail since then and continues to be held at the Rutland jail as of Friday afternoon.
The charges against Campbell were based on evidence from an affidavit written by Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Rosario said police investigated an incident at a State Street home around 1 a.m. Jan. 15.
A woman at the home said she knew Campbell but said the romantic relationship they once had was over. However, she told police she allowed him to stay with her because he told her he was homeless.
The woman said she and Campbell had argued about money Jan. 15. She said she told him he had to leave.
“(The woman) said that she told Campbell that she no longer wanted him there. (The woman) said that she told Campbell to just leave peacefully,” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
According to the woman, Campbell “came at her, grabbed her around her neck and forced her onto the chair in the living room.”
The woman told Rosario that she couldn’t move or breathe. She said Campbell was holding her down by putting one of his knees on her neck.
“(The woman) said that Campbell told her that she should be grateful for the air that she breathes,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she feared for her life. She said Campbell kept telling her she did not appreciate him.
The woman told police that Campbell removed her clothing by force and later attempted to force her to perform oral sex.
The woman said she continued to resist and Campbell eventually “backed off.”
Rosario said in the affidavit that the woman told him Campbell said he was leaving her home because he had an appointment but said he “was not finished with her.”
Police found Campbell driving his truck on Allen Street. When taken into custody and interviewed by police, Campbell denied he had done anything wrong and said he never did anything to hurt the woman.
After a two-day trial, Campbell was found guilty of the domestic assault charge but the jury couldn’t reach a decision on the sexual assault charge.
By email, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said the case illustrated some of the difficulties involved in prosecuting cases of sexual assault. She pointed out there was physical evidence, including bruising and a broken belt to support the domestic assault charge but said there wasn’t always such clear evidence of sexual assault.
“This does not mean that the assaultive behavior did not occur. Domestic and sexual assault frequently takes place after the perpetrator has isolated the victim and sometimes it does not leave bruises or injuries. As a community, we need to hold perpetrators accountable and understand that expecting independent corroboration might be unrealistic,” Kennedy said.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said she becomes very attached to her cases.
“This woman in particular is a person who has had a rough life. She hasn’t been without her own troubles and she waited a full year to get on the stand and say what happened to her. She did it incredibly bravely,” she said.
Raleigh said she couldn’t describe how important it was for the woman to get justice.
The next step in the case is for Raleigh to consult with Kennedy to decide if they want to try the sexual assault charge again or resolve the case another way.
Attorneys Chris Davis and Katelyn Atwood said on Friday they couldn’t comment on the case because due to the hung jury, it’s still open.
For the domestic assault charge, Campbell could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail. The charge of sexual assault, over which the jury was hung, carries a mandatory minimum penalty of three years in jail and a maximum term of life.
