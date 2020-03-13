The town has accepted a bid of just over $300,000 for a waterline project along Randbury Road, and plans to sign the contract at its first ever teleconferenced Select Board meeting on Tuesday.
“We are going to have our board meeting Tuesday, for the first time ever, as a teleconference call,” said Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini on Friday.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. as usual, but the Town Hall, where most Select Board meetings are held, will not be open. Anyone wishing to participate in the meeting should, at or slightly before 6 p.m., call 712-770-4598 and enter the number 247213 when prompted. The number is attached to the meeting's agenda.
Terenzini said he consulted with other board members and the town attorney before making the decision.
Also, he said the public is being asked not to come to Town Hall unless necessary. People are encouraged to call, and if they need a document, it can most likely be emailed to them. This is to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which the World Health Organization had declared a pandemic and has disrupted daily routines across the globe.
Regarding the Randbury Road project, Terenzini said at its last meeting, the board voted to accept a bid from Masterson Excavating out of Barre for $308,000. That figure includes a $74,606 contract with Otter Creek Engineering for design work, which was voted on separately. It includes bids for contingency plans, as well, which call for approximately an extra $12,000.
The other two bids were from DeBisschop Excavating and Parker Excavating. DeBisschop’s bid, not counting the Otter Creek Engineering cost, was for $256,720, while Parker’s was for $299,408. That doesn’t include engineering, or alternate plans.
Terenzini said he expects the project will cost less than what’s been bid, but didn’t know by how much.
The project will lay 1,300 feet of new water line down Randbury Road, which is home to several businesses with room for more. Terenzini said the project also will add three fire hydrants, improving fire protection.
He said the project is being paid for through the water department by user fees from customers on the south end of town.
The board had talked about the project for several years. As of August, it was estimated to cost about $375,000, but those figures have come down.
