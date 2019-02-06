The state has proposed removing the northbound slip lane connecting Route 7 to East Pittsford Road as part of a major repaving project coming up this summer.
Matt Bogaczyk, pavement design project manager for the Agency of Transportation, said at a Select Board meeting Tuesday that with the slip lane gone, there will be a T intersection for those wanting to turn onto East Pittsford Road.
“Will install a right hand turn lane onto East Pittsford Road,” Bogaczyk said. “That would remove vehicles that are needing to slow down to get out of the flow of traffic. It alleviates the concern there might be a rear-end type collision. Also in reconfiguring this intersection we realized there was enough space that we could add in a southbound left hand turn lane. Again, it’s solely there to remove vehicles from the flow of traffic.”
The southern corner of the intersection will be altered as well to better allow large vehicles to turn, he said.
Whenever the Agency of Transportation undertakes a major repaving project, it looks at intersections and other features to see if they can be made safer, Bogaczyk said. While this intersection doesn’t see a high rate of crashes, history indicates there are some issues there, he said.
“We did run the crash history on this intersection, what I found in the past five years worth of crash history is there were about nine crashes in the vicinity of this intersection and in full disclosure, they were difficult to understand what actually occurred,” he said. “Some of them, the documentation was very good, we could understand it was a broadside or it was an opposite direction sideswipe, or a same direction sideswipe. Typically that occurs when you have a vehicle stopping off the main drag and someone gets too close and they run into them.”
While the new design, he said, would alleviate these issues, the agency isn’t interested in moving ahead with a design the community doesn’t favor.
“My opinion and the way the agency likes to work is we want to partner with the town,” he said. “We’re not going to come here and force feed something to a town just because we believe this is right. If the Select Board decides they don’t want to pursue this because (East Pittsford Road) is a town highway, we will leave the design and abandon it and everything will go back into the way it is now.”
The agency has deferred to the towns in the past. A few weeks ago it was reported that Business Route 4 from Rutland Town to West Rutland will remain four lanes after AOT proposed lowering it to three because the two select boards weren’t in favor of the change.
After a long discussion involving input from the public, the board took a vote. Selectman Joe Denardo moved to accept the agency’s proposed changes. While he expressed concerns with the new design, he said he was also concerned over the potential for legal liability against the town should there be a serious crash involving the intersection. His motion did not receive a second.
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft motioned to reject the Agency of Transportation’s proposal. She and Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini voted “yes” while Denardo voted “no.”
Absent were Select Board members Sharon Russell and John Paul Faignant. This prompted some in the audience to question the validity of the vote, as it didn’t reflect a majority of board members, only a majority of those present. Terenzini said the matter would be tabled until the next meeting. He then attempted to contact the town’s attorney, Kevin Brown, but wasn’t successful that evening.
On Wednesday, the board issued a press release which reads in part, “Because the board only had 3 of its 5 members in attendance, our vote of 2-1 to maintain the intersection as currently designed was not a binding vote. There will be a special meeting of the select board on Tuesday, February 12th at 6pm at town hall. We will also have the town attorney’s legal opinion which will outline any legalities surrounding the change in this intersection.”
Reached by phone Wednesday, Russell said she will likely vote to keep the slip lane. She said she’s lived in that area for decades and feels removing it would be an “accident waiting to happen” especially with regard to farm vehicles that use it. Traffic has also increased there over the years.
Faignant did not respond to a reporter’s request for input by press time.
If it ain’t broke
Few who attended the meeting were in favor of getting rid of the slip lane.
“Everybody I’ve talked to so far … many people have felt, why change something that seems to be working,” Terenzini said.
Robyn Schmitt, of Wynnridge Drive, said she’s been living here for about 13 years and found it easy to use the slip lane.
“I use that slip lane probably five or six times a day,” she said. “If it’s not broken, why fix it? That’s what I’m hearing from a lot of people.”
Matt Branchaud, chairman of the Rutland Town School District board of directors, asked what the state considers a “high-crash” area.
Bogaczyk said about 20 in a five-year period would qualify and acknowledged that this spot doesn’t meet that threshold. “This is us recognizing there is a cluster of crashes in this location and recognizing we can do something about it,” he said.
Branchaud said the state should take into account the traffic levels in proximity to schools.
“I think the major concern with the design that I had seen and heard about a couple of days ago, I’m not sure you guys are going to be adequately preparing for the amount of flow that’s going to be coming back at some times, that you’re going to have a lot of cars out on Route 7,” he said.
Rutland Town School is off Post Road, which intersects Route 7 south of East Pittsford Road.
Bogaczyk told the board that he would like a response by March 8. The project will go out to bid as normal and if the plans have to change, that’s within possibility.
(0) comments
