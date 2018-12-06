BENNINGTON — Keep the taxes on it low and don’t let big business overrun Vermont were a among the points made Wednesday by Vermonters to the commission studying how to tax and regulate marijuana.
The Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission is wrapping up a statewide listening tour and intends to file a report with the Legislature on how to best create a legal marijuana market.
The state has already decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana and allowed for a few plants to be grown inside homes. Beyond medical services, marijuana still can’t be bought or sold in the state.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and a member of the commission, said Wednesday he and others plan to introduce a bill this coming session to create a legal marijuana market. The bill will likely be informed by the commission’s report.
Tom Little, co-chairman of the Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission, said the group hasn’t been asked to support or not support a legal marijuana market.
“Ultimately, we’re being asked to give advice and recommendations about what Vermont should do if the decision-makers decide to move towards licensed and regulated sales on a cannabis market,” Little said.
The commission currently has three reports on the subject available online at bit.ly/1207Marijuana
The reports were created by the commission’s sub-committees and cover roadway safety, education and prevention, and taxation and regulation.
“Those subcommittees have done a lot of work over the last 15 months, and whether you disagree with some or all of it, the reports go into a fair amount of detail,” Little said. “Those are the recommendations the commission is going to be reviewing later this month.”
The commission has been to Rutland, Williston, St. Johnsbury Academy, Bennington and, on Thursday, planned to be in White River Junction.
Little said in Rutland people were in favor of youth education and prevention programs. They wanted these programs in effect prior to the market being regulated and legalized. Some in Rutland also opposed the creation of a regulated marijuana market. Little said people have also raised issues with the existing medical marijuana market with regards to access and insurance coverage.
Manchester resident Nancy Diaferio, former owner of Al Ducci’s Italian Pantry, was among those concerned a new marijuana retail market might be dominated by large corporations and that opportunities for small producers would be hard to come by.
“I keep hearing how everybody is afraid that they’re going to take the easy way out and just turn it over to a few big businesses and not allow the people of this state that have stood behind everyone … we need jobs,” she said. “We need people like myself. I don’t own a business anymore. I’m on disability, I don’t want to stay on disability. I want to become a craft producer of fine bud that people will come to me looking for fine quality organic cannabis .…”
Others spoke to the proposed 27 percent tax contemplated for recreational marijuana sales. Most said this was too high and people would continue to purchase marijuana outside the regulated market.
Sears said the proposed rate may well change before all is said and done.
Bradley Myerson, a Manchester attorney specializing in impaired driving cases, took issue with tax revenue from sales being put into law enforcement. He said some reports are calling for funds to be used on roadside saliva tests, which he said aren’t effective. He added that the Governor’s Highway Safety Fund is already comfortably funded by the federal government. Myerson also contended that no more needs to be spent on hiring or training new drug recognition experts (DRE) as the state has plenty.
Sears said whether or not the state has enough DREs, they need to be spread out better, as there have been cases were DREs are traveling long distances to test people suspected of being impaired.
Adam Platt, owner of Green Mountain Aquaponics, said Vermont is a small state and that it’s easy for outsiders to flood its markets. Legislators should be aware that many small growers in Vermont are small businesses and have fewer resources to put into upfront costs related to permits and other requirements than a large operation, he said.
One resident, Michael Stern, suggested the Legislature craft a two-tiered market in which residents would be able to purchase marijuana at a lower tax than customers from out of state.
