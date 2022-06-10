Rose Kennedy, who was in her second term as Rutland County State’s Attorney, is stepping down to take a position as a prosecutor with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Kennedy said she issued a letter of resignation to Gov. Phil Scott in late May. Her last day in the local office will be today, and she will begin her new position in the criminal division of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office on Monday.
She noted she will continue doing the work as a prosecutor but in a new office.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Rutland County state’s attorney. I’ve enjoyed the job very much. I believe two terms is a lot. It’s a pretty demanding job, and I did not want to seek a third term. I do, however, really enjoy being an attorney and being a prosecutor in the courtroom so this is an opportunity where I don’t have to manage the office, but I can have my own caseload and still feel like I’m contributing to the community and trying to keep people safe,” she said.
Kennedy was already planning to leave the office. She announced in April that she was not running for re-election.
Ian Sullivan, the chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, is the only candidate for a major party who has filed to run for the office.
After a request for comment was made to the office, a statement by Attorney General T.J. Donovan was sent praising Kennedy.
“We are excited that such an experienced and dedicated prosecutor of Rose Kennedy’s caliber has chosen to join the Attorney General’s Office. We are thrilled that Rose is on the team and that she will continue to serve Vermont,” Donovan said in the statement.
The attorney general’s office has different divisions. Kennedy said she expected she might handle some of the cases involving child sexual abuse material, often called “child pornography,” and complex litigation cases.
Kennedy will be working in Donovan’s office but Donovan announced in May that he will not seek re-election. She said she is not really concerned about the change.
Rory Thibault, the state’s attorney for Washington County, and Charity Clark, who was chief of staff for Donovan, are running for attorney general in November.
Kennedy called both of them “capable individuals.”
“So while there may be a different focus or different priorities, I would be honored to work for either of them. I’m not concerned. I think that the mission of the attorney general’s office will be pretty standard as far as the criminal division but if there are changes, I’m sure that they will be reasonable,” she said.
Kennedy, who oversaw the office through the most severe changes made in response to the pandemic, said that period was “part of the job I didn’t love.”
“It wasn’t the easiest to navigate, having your office be remote and then to try and sort of transition that back in. I had people who had fears about being in person and others who really wanted to be in person,” she said.
The least enjoyable parts of the job, Kennedy said, were managing an office in a way that separated her from the practice of law and prosecution of cases. However, she said she enjoyed meeting people and speaking with residents about the work of her office.
“When I go grocery shopping, I tend to take a couple of hours because I bump into a lot of people who want to talk to me. That’s all been great. But ultimately, I didn’t feel like I was spending quality time in the courtroom, and I missed it,” she said.
As she’s about to move on, Kennedy said she would like to see the state provide more resources. She said she was able to add staff or increase some staff members to full time but said she would like to see more resources available for the “incredibly busy office.”
She said she was proud of her efforts to change the response to domestic violence, including working with victims who may not be prepared to work with prosecutors.
Kennedy said she was also proud of the attorneys who work in her office.
“They really do like being in court. They like standing up in court. They like prosecuting cases. I was happy to sort of grow the next generation of prosecutors,” she said.
In an email, Rebecca Kelley, communications director for Scott, said because the November election is close and candidates have announced, this is a “somewhat unique situation.”
“Governor Scott does not think it is appropriate to tip the scale for any one candidate, so he does not plan to fill this vacancy with anyone who is running for this position in this year’s election. This is a principle he has committed to in the past and will follow through on with any other vacancies before the November election,” Kelley said in the email.
State officials are in the process of identifying potential appointees who will serve in Kennedy’s position until her successor is elected in November.
“In the interim, the deputies all remain in place, and we would expect the office to operate, and follow the same procedures, as it does when the state’s attorney is away,” Kelley said.
Kennedy shared her assessment of her time prosecuting cases in Rutland County which began in 1999. She said she “definitely has experience in juggling multiple balls at once and putting out fires and, I think, staying calm when lots of different things are happening.”
“The cases are challenging. I tried my best. I guess I’ll leave it to the community to decide if I was successful or not,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.