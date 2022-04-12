After two terms as the state’s attorney for Rutland County, Rose Kennedy said Monday she will not seek re-election. Her chief deputy attorney, however, is seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed her.
Ian Sullivan, 35, who has been chief deputy state’s attorney for three years, announced he plans to run for the position of top prosecutor in Rutland County.
Kennedy said being state’s attorney has been a “great job” and said she has been “honored to work for the people of Rutland County.”
“But it’s time for me to try something different and to let the person take the office to the next step,” she said.
Kennedy was a deputy prosecutor in the office for about a year before she ran for state’s attorney.
She said she was announcing that she was not planning to seek re-election because candidates will soon be gathering signatures to earn a spot on the ballot. She wanted to make her intentions known so other candidates could step forward.
She said she is not yet ready to talk about what she will do when she leaves office in January.
Kennedy said Sullivan has her support to be the next Rutland County state’s attorney.
“I think he’s a great prosecutor and he cares about the community,” she said.
Sullivan said he was “deeply passionate about prosecuting crimes where people have been harmed.”
“I hope to bring passion for prosecuting those offenses and the skill that’s been formed over many, many trials to the work of the office. I also recognize, we are in a pretty extraordinary moment in the history of criminal justice here in Vermont. The last few years have seen a backlog of cases build up in our courts because of COVID. I look forward to trying to implement systems to appropriately and justly resolve the backlog,” he said.
During her time in the office, Kennedy said she wanted to “grow good litigators.”
“I wanted attorneys who wanted to be in a courtroom and wanted to talk to jurors and were passionate about their cases and about helping people who had been victims of crime. I think I succeeded at that. I think we developed the best law firm in Rutland,” she said.
Prosecuting crimes is not for everybody, Kennedy added, and she said she believed some attorneys moved on after realizing that.
“I commend the folks that stayed, and I think we have a new crop of young litigators and prosecutors that I’m very proud of,” she said.
Kennedy said she also is proud that her office had a focus on helping the victims of domestic and sexual violence, both in prosecuting crimes and helping people transition to better lives. In her position, Kennedy said she has had an opportunity to learn more about how complicated the relationship could be between an abuser and their victim but she said she and others in her office tried to be patient but steady.
“We got people out of violent relationships on their terms,” she said.
Sullivan said one of the “most heartbreaking experiences as a prosecutor” is meeting with victims who feel their cases are taking too long to resolve. He said the woman involved in one case told him recently she was afraid her case had been forgotten.
“My hope would be to improve the efficiency of bring these cases to trial or resolution so that we can get to just outcomes in a timely way so that people aren’t waiting for justice,” he said.
Kennedy oversaw an office that went through unforeseen changes because of the unprecedented pandemic. She said it was “tough to get through” and frustrating for people who wanted to get their court cases resolved.
“It was hard running an office and having staff, I think, scared of COVID in the beginning and the unknown of what it all meant and being a cheerleader to try to get people excited about working remotely. In the beginning, that was not easy,” she said.
As COVID cases abate, Kennedy said members of the judicial community will be watching to see whether remote work continues, courts go back to in-person proceedings regularly or some kind of hybrid approach is adopted.
During the early days of the pandemic, Kennedy said she tried to bring together the staff in her office at least once a week for what she called a “water cooler moment,” to try to connect and share.
Sullivan said there some aspects of the court process that had to happen live like jury trials.
“There are, of course, things that have worked well about remote work in the system but altogether, there are a bunch of core functionalities of the court system that just have to happen in person. I’m looking forward to those things ramping up so that we can really do the work that we’re here to be doing,” he said
Sullivan is collecting signatures to earn a spot on the Democratic ballot and said he hopes to win the nomination during the primary in August. If successful, his name will go before voters in November.
