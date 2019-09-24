KFC in Rutland is temporarily closed for health code violations.
The Vermont Department of Health said Tuesday the fast food restaurant closed voluntarily Monday after an inspection found several problems with maintenance and cleanliness. A call to the owner of the local franchise, the Canadian-based company Franchise Management Investors, was not immediately returned and KFC did not respond to a message to its corporate headquarters.
Andy Chevrefils, public health inspection manager, said the state received several complaints about the restaurant during the weekend.
“There may have been a few images on social media that were concerning to us,” he said. “It looks like equipment that’s not been maintained properly ... Floors, ceilings and walls that are not maintained in a sanitary manner. ... Things were dirty and in disrepair.”
State records show the Department of Health already had an eye on the restaurant. An inspection report dated Aug. 27 noted 12 violations, including improper maintenance or cleaning of walls, floors and ceilings, inadequate plumbing maintenance, sinks for hand washing not being kept clean and bathrooms not being adequately ventilated.
The August report notes that the owners told the state they were planning renovations to the building in September that would bring it up to code. A report from the inspection conducted Monday said that it appeared the problems had gotten worse.
“There’s floor tiles that are broken or been broken off completely,” Chevrefils said. “Lots of standing water ... which attracts pests or can promote growth of bacteria. ... There was leaking water from floor drains into the basement that presented public health concerns.”
The report indicates that the manager said a contractor had advised him to clean the restaurant ahead of the repairs, which they had begun to do Friday, also, he did not believe they had gotten permits for the repairs yet. Chevrefils said the department asked the restaurant to close voluntarily.
“It’s always the policy of the Department of Health to allow for voluntary compliance as a first step,” he said. “The establishment is cooperating with us, and both the facility and the health department are looking to protect public health moving forward.”
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
