Chief Brian Kilcullen said Thursday that he’s heard national conversations with calls to “defund police,” but said he hopes the Rutland City Police Department can find other ways to improve their service to the community.
“We’re prepared to have conversations about what policing should look like in Rutland. The term ‘defund police,’ to me, has a negative connotation, sort of punitive, and that’s concerning,” he said.
Kilcullen said he believed there was an extreme interpretation of the term that meant dismantling a police department, but he added a “more reasonable” approach would be to assess a particular department and look for areas that need improvement.
The website, The Root, quoted Kim Moore, a San Francisco activist, to explain the term “defund the police,” which is different from calls to abolish the police.
“When I say defunding the police, what I mean is pulling money from their expansive budget and putting that money back into the community and reducing the militarization of police, by removing some of those militarized weapons that they use to exact silence on us,” Moore said.
Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP, questioned whether Kilcullen understood what activists wanted when they called for defunding the police.
“To me, it’s important to bring as many voices to the table as possible since police serve the community so if there are members of our community, myself included, who believe that defunding the police is a necessary part of re-imagining the police, I would want those folks to be at the table rather than not,” she said.
Moore said she has had discussions with Kilcullen, and she came away thinking they had a common understanding about defunding police, which she said was about shifting power and, therefore, shifting and reallocating resources.
Support for defunding the police has increased in a parallel way with the Black Lives Matter movement, which has largely grown as support for demanding accountability from police officers and departments involved in acts of violence against Black men and women has spread across the United States.
The efforts to improve and strengthen the relationship between the RCPD and communities of color comes from the department’s community policing, Kilcullen said.
“Engaging with all segments of the community. Certainly adopting policies that would dictate our response in terms of fair and impartial policing and participating in annual training on those issues,” he said.
What Kilcullen called “preliminary conversations” have taken place over the idea of community participation in the hiring process, which Kilcullen said he expected would include members who are people of color.
Moore said she would be concerned if the police department was only considering changes internally without the input of populations who aren’t always heard by law-enforcement leaders.
“People who believe in defunding police are part of their constituency. Rather than pushing them out, they should be calling them in and asking them, ‘What do you think we need to do,’” she said.
Kilcullen said officials with the RCPD had already identified the need to assess the department. That effort resulted in the creation of Project VISION almost eight years ago. Even before the current demand among many in the public for a reckoning with the police, police in Rutland recognized that law-enforcement officers might not be the most effective as the first or primary responders in certain situations.
“So what do we do through Project VISION? Leverage the resources, partner with agencies throughout the city so we can provide the best possible outcome,” he said.
Cmdr. Matt Prouty, a member of the RCPD and leader of Project VISION, said the police may not be the best responders but asserted they were the best conduits for people to get help.
“A well-educated officer in the area of what’s out there for services can make a huge impact with our service providers that typically are referral-based or by-appointment based. A community like Rutland that uses our officers in that capacity, I think is very effective,” he said.
Joe Kraus, chairman of Project VISION, said he thought the RCPD’s involvement with his organization, based on a self-assessment that they couldn’t solve all of the city’s problems alone, left them where “most police departments should aspire to be.”
While Kraus said he supported an honest self-examination and an honest conversation with stakeholders.
“But having an honest conversation means your open to all sorts of conclusions and all sorts of directions. My concern with a ‘defund the police’ initiative is that it seems to presume an answer before anybody has looked at any of the data, before there’s been any community discussions, before anything has happened,” he said.
Kraus indicated he would support an effort to defund the police if it was made after a process that involves the community.
Some of the communities where activists have called for defunding police have been the sites of fatal shootings or killing of unarmed Black men and women. In Rutland, police fatally shot Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland, during a firefight in October but the previous fatal shooting by Rutland officers was almost 25 years ago.
Kilcullen added that police violence, as it has happened in other parts of the country, is not something anyone wants in Rutland or Vermont.
Reducing, or defunding, the police budget in Rutland could have a bigger impact than it would have in larger cities with larger departments, Kilcullen acknowledged. He compared the recent news that a proposed budget for New York City removes about $1 billion from the police budget and Rutland, where the entire budget is about $6 million as “very different conversations.”
Both Prouty and Kilcullen said what they have heard from Rutlanders in the last few weeks has indicated they general public still supports the police department.
Kilcullen said city residents have opportunities to talk about their concerns about the police department at meetings of the Board of Alderman which happen every first and third Monday of the month and the city police commission which meets every second Monday of the month.
