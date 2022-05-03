Killington Resort has made a $40,000 donation to Come Alive Outside.
Arwen Turner, executive director of Come Alive Outside, said Killington was one of the major sponsors for Come Alive’s outdoor passport application. The passport program provides incentives, including opportunities to win prizes, and gives information about locations or activities in the area that can provide outdoor recreation for fun or wellness.
The app provides a similar experience but allows users to access the passport and its benefits through use of a smartphone.
Turner said in order to “break ground” on the app, a goal was set of raising $120,000 by sponsorships but the total goal was set at $175,000 for sponsorships by the end of the year. With the donation from Killington, Come Alive still has about $60,000 to raise in the next seven months.
Amy Laramie, director of communications at Killington Resort, said when staff at the resort learned about the plans Come Alive had for the mobile passport, “it just made sense” for Killington to make a contribution.
“They align with a lot of the same pillars that we align with. We try to make sure we get people outside, recreating and year-round. They don’t just come out of the woodwork in the summertime when the weather’s nice. They’re encouraging people to get out and enjoy the snow and enjoy the cold weather,” she said.
Killington also offers activities and events throughout the year even though some think of it as primarily a ski resort.
“Summer has been thriving over the past few years,” Laramie said. Among the amenities is a mountain bike park and more than 20 live events.
Laramie said there was also excitement that Come Alive was making its passport program available as an app.
“It just makes it so much more accessible to people. Obviously, the goal is to make sure we get people off of their cell phones but it is something that people carry with them everywhere they go so if you’re out and about and you’re looking for something to do, you can open up the app and then find things to do in your local community, track, take photos, things like that, and still participate in the programs that Come Alive Outside has to offer,” she said.
Turner said the passport app will allow Come Alive Outside staff to create more programs that are local and customized to the specific community where the user lives.
“When we roll out the mobile passport application in 2023, two of the first program will be focusing on underserved populations in Rutland County and Killington will actually get to choose what that third program is. That might be something that’s specific to Killington or they might decide they want it to be something for their employees or maybe they want it to be for the whole community and highlight some other aspect of Killington,” she said.
Laramie said the donation to Come Alive from their “Play Forever” fund is among the local contributions that also include donations toward Girls on the Run and the Killington Elementary School for its playground.
Turner noted that Play Forever aligns with Come Alive’s mission, as described on the website, to “connect individuals, families and entire communities to the health and wellness benefits of outdoor spaces where they live, work and play.” “So that was just a natural fit. Over the past several years, Killington employees, and the organization, have been participating and connecting with us more so this is just one of those examples of how we see that time and trust builds into a larger partnership and we’re super excited about that,” she said. Laramie said some staff members from Killington are participating in Come Alive’s Mile a Day walking challenge. She said that while some of the staff who are at the resort during ski months are seasonal, the resort’s administrators encourage everyone who works there to explore Vermont and the recreation activities in Rutland County.
Turner said she was pleased that local organizations such as the Bowse Health Trust at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region and outdoor-activity promoting organizations like AllTrails, which is based in California, are supporting Come Alive’s work.
“I’ve never lived in a community like Rutland where the community comes together and you have major players from health care, recreation, local value-of-life businesses, all coming together with a single goal around health and wellness. It’s really amazing to see what we can do here with that sort of collective impact and collaboration,” she said.
More information about Come Alive Outside is available on the web at comealiveoutside.com, which includes pages dedicated to its existing passports and events.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.