KILLINGTON — Killington Ski Resort will extend the suspension of its operations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and has announced that Pico Mountain is closed for the remainder of the ski season.
“We’re looking forward to a healthy return to the mountains to ski, ride, hike, bike, golf and simply enjoy being together doing what we love again when the COVID-19 health crisis improves. But until then, we have closed all Killington and Pico operations,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, in an email Thursday. “Balancing the extreme fluidity of our current situation with our belief in the powerful value of spending time in the mountains, our goal is to reopen when we can, once the situation improves. If there is any chance for late spring skiing and riding, Killington will be the place to be.”
The resort will be posting updates on its website, killington.com.
Many resorts, businesses, schools and other entities have suspended or modified their operations, following advice from public health officials on how to slow the spread of COVID-19
