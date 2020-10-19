KILLINGTON — The next Play it Forward food giveaway at Killington Ski Resort is Thursday.
The resort will give away 300 bags of food between 3 and 6 p.m. at the Snowshed Base Lodge, located at 3861 Killington Road. The Play it Forward program began in the early days of the pandemic. Killington Ski Resort, owned by POWDR, has hosted several since then, using the Vermont Community Foundation as a partner.
