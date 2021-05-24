KILLINGTON — A forest fire that has burned between 30 and 40 acres since May 15 appears to be out, according to firefighters.
“Right now it’s done, at the moment,” said Killington Fire Chief Gary Roth “There are still some smoldering parts, but they’re in the middle of areas that are completely burned out, so there isn’t really much place for it to spread. It’s mostly underneath the duff, the dead leaves and stuff, and it’s not moving at the moment.”
The fire was deemed out on Sunday, he said, though no burn permits will be issued in Killington until there’s been rainfall, which isn’t predicted anytime soon, according to Roth.
The fire was on South Hill, not far from Route 4 and River Road. Roth said an unpermitted burn by the landowner is the cause. It’s being debated now whether to take action against the landowner. Roth said no National Forest land was burned, but adjoining landowners may have had their property scorched.
Dozens of firefighters have hiked the steep terrain or ridden all-terrain vehicles to the scene at least three times since the fire began, said Roth.
“It’s been a huge drain on the volunteer fire service in the area, as well as the paid firemen. But we seem to have gotten it under control and it is for all intents and purposes out,” he said.
Most of the departments in Rutland County Mutual Aid, as well as Connecticut Valley Mutual Aid have responded, as well as paid departments from Woodstock and Rutland City. Roth said Regional Ambulance has been on standby.
No injuries have been reported. One firefighter appeared to have heat stroke, but after five minutes was cleared by medical personnel and remained on-scene.
“The terrain is very steep; it’s real billy-goat type terrain,” Roth said. “Luckily, we were able to get Craig Mosher with his bulldozer to bulldoze around so the ATVs can access even higher on the mountain, and that helped a great deal, as well.”
