KILLINGTON — The International Ski Federation has given Killington Ski Resort a “positive snow control announcement” for the forthcoming HomeLight Killington Cup Race.
The announcement allows the resort to assure international ski racing teams as well as spectators that the giant slalom and slalom races will take place as scheduled between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
The Women’s' Audi FIS Ski World Cup race has been held at Killington Ski Resort for the past few years and has drawn crowds of approximately 40,000, boosting local businesses and putting the resort in the global spotlight.
A small number of tickets for good viewing spots are still available for purchase on the resort’s website.
A full schedule of events and updates can be found at www.killington.com/worldcup. The weekend will feature free concerts by Grace Potter, Recycled Percussion, Twiddle and DJ Logic.
The resort is asking people not to bring bags to the event. Those without bags get priority during security screening.
