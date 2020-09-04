Killington Resort Director of Finance Matt Kinsman delivers half gallons of Thomas Dairy milk, while Human Resources Recruiting Coordinator Karen Reilly delivers Vermont Farmstead Cheese during Killington’s Farm-to-Trunk Community Food Giveaway on Thursday afternoon at Pico Ski Resort in Mendon. For their third major food giveaway, Killington teamed up with the Vermont Farmers Food Center to provide donations of 700 bags of 100% locally sourced food items to those in need.