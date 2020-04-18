KILLINGTON — Killington Resort will host a local community grocery giveaway on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Killington community members, employees of local Killington businesses, and employees of Killington resort, can get free groceries at Snowshed Base Lodge on Tuesday. A news release from the resort said there will be 700 prepackaged grocery bags of food and provisions such as meats, vegetables, Thomas Dairy milk, Vermont Farmstead cheese, eggs, produce and breads. The giveaway will be “first come, first served” style.
Following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, all those picking up groceries should remain in their vehicle. Care packages will be put into the trunks of a car or cabs of trucks.
Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, said in a statement that Killington staff “feel fortunate to be able to assist and help our farmers and local community during these hard-hitting times.
“When we realized farmers were having to dump their fresh milk because demand was low with schools and restaurants closed, we saw an opportunity to support them and the greater community,” Solimano said.
Abbey Thomas, fifth-generation co-owner of Thomas Dairy, said the resort is already an important part of the town and Killington businesses.
“The World Cup boost, and tourism in general, continues to fuel so many local businesses immensely,” she said. “Partnering with Killington on the grocery giveaway is a win-win, as we are supporting local farming families with a surplus of milk. At the same time, Thomas Dairy is proudly helping to get the freshest milk available into the homes of Killington residents.”
The owners of Vermont Farmstead Cheese were on board right away, said Kent Underwood, the company's president, in a statement.
“I can’t imagine a more important time than now for our communities to come together and focus our energy on something positive to help those who need it,” Underwood said.
Killington Resort, in collaboration with the town of Killington and Castleton University, also is planning to open a food pantry later this month located at the Castleton Lodge at Killington.
The new food pantry is community funded and will continue to support Vermont farmers and local community members during the global health crisis.
Tuesday's event is the second free-grocery giveaway provided by Killington Resort, The first was for resort employees held over two days in mid-March.
The giveaway is part of Killington Resort’s Play Forever commitment to protect the environment, inspire participation and pledge to support the local community, according to the release.
For more information about the planned new food pantry or to make a donation, visit www.facebook.com/onekillington
